Milk Washing Is The Easy Fix For Cloudy Homemade Campari

If you're a fan of Campari, you know that it is usually a bright, ruby-red color with a silky-smooth texture. The bittersweet aperitif is a beloved staple in many households and bars around the globe, thanks to its distinct herbaceous notes and versatility in cocktails. However, if you've ever attempted to create homemade Campari, you may have noticed that it often turns out cloudy and lacks the vibrant hue that makes it so visually appealing.

Milk washing, a centuries-old technique used in bartending, is a simple fix that can transform cloudy homemade Campari into a clear, bright, and smooth aperitif. This process involves first curdling the milk proteins and mixing them with the Campari. The process ends with filtration that removes impurities and cloudiness (along with some of the tannins and bitterness).

While it may seem like an improbable solution, milk washing can work. We can also help you solve the mystery of why it got cloudy in the first place. This technique can leave it the stunning ruby red it's supposed to be (and, hey, if it's still cloudy, you can always turn to some tasty Campari alternatives instead).