Durian Cake: The Delicious Treat Made From A Super Smelly Ingredient

Durian is creamy, extremely flavorful, and completely dividing. In Southeast Asia, where the plant is native, durian is noted as the king of fruits; however, in Dutch, it goes by the name "stinkfrucht," which translates to stink fruit. This notorious love-and-hate relationship with the fruit is partly due to its smell, leading to its ban on public transportation, airplanes, and in hotel rooms. There is one way that this fruit can be adapted to unite those on either side of the fence, and it comes in the form of a cake.

If you're into durian already, you probably know it's a fruit you can instantly elevate with a pinch of salt. However, when whisked into a cake, its custard-like consistency creates a dreamy sweet treat. The pungent smell of durian is often likened to used gym socks, garbage, or even "a bunch of dead cats," as Mental Floss reports one Bangkok-based food writer described it. Durian's smell may resemble its spiky exterior, but its taste is sweet. This is why its cake form is currently trending and another reason you must give this unashamed fruit another go.