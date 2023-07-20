The Trick For The Juiciest Grilled Sausages Is Poaching Them First

What do sausages and eggs have in common? At first glance, you may not be able to say too much regarding what, if anything, these two foods share. If we were to tell you the answer is that both sausages and eggs can be poached, you'd probably be even more confused.

While grilling sausages – whether they be hot dogs, kielbasa, or your favorite brand of smoked sausage — is a common and popular way to cook them, chances are you never considered poaching them. According to Serious Eat's J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, poaching your sausage should be the very first thing you do with them before they even hit the grill. Much like poaching an egg, the act of poaching a sausage involves cooking it in water over your stovetop. As Lopez-Alt explains, to properly poach your sausage, place the meat in a pot of cold water and slowly raise the temperature to 150 degrees. Once the water reaches that specific temperature, remove the sausage from the pot and finish cooking it on the grill as you normally would.

Why go through all this trouble? Doesn't it seem like more work when you could just toss the sausage on the grill in the first place? Let's answer that question with another question: how often do you find that your grilled sausages come out dry, tough, and overcooked? Poaching your meat can go a long way toward solving that problem.