DELIMEX Taquitos And JAJA Tequila Have Created The World's First 'Taquito-Rita'

Are you ready for a fiesta in a glass? From July 17 to July 24, which is National Tequila Day, fans can experience a whole new level of flavor with the Delimex x Jaja Taquito-rita. The cocktail brings together the robust flavors of Jaja Tequila Blanco, made with 100% Blue Agave, and the savory, crispy goodness of four golden Delimex taquitos (which ranked fourth on Daily Meal's list of the 11 best frozen taquito brands, by the way).

To balance out the bold tequila, the cocktail's recipe calls for muddled jalapeño peppers, fresh lime juice, and agave syrup, all rigorously shaken and served on the rocks before being topped with jalapeño peppers, lime, and crisp celery, lending a crunch to the otherwise smooth drink.

Lauren Nowak, Delimex's Brand Manager, explained the concept behind the unique cocktail creation in a press release provided to Daily Meal. Nowak's statement mentions that the Mexican food brand, founded by Mexican-born entrepreneur Oscar Ancira Sr., always looks for ways to help consumers "celebrate the everyday moments that bring them joy." She went on to say that the company is thrilled to partner with Jaja, as the brand shares a similar "vibrant outlook on life." One look at this towering taquito drink, and you might find yourself with a sudden vibrant outlook on life, too.