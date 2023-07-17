DELIMEX Taquitos And JAJA Tequila Have Created The World's First 'Taquito-Rita'
Are you ready for a fiesta in a glass? From July 17 to July 24, which is National Tequila Day, fans can experience a whole new level of flavor with the Delimex x Jaja Taquito-rita. The cocktail brings together the robust flavors of Jaja Tequila Blanco, made with 100% Blue Agave, and the savory, crispy goodness of four golden Delimex taquitos (which ranked fourth on Daily Meal's list of the 11 best frozen taquito brands, by the way).
To balance out the bold tequila, the cocktail's recipe calls for muddled jalapeño peppers, fresh lime juice, and agave syrup, all rigorously shaken and served on the rocks before being topped with jalapeño peppers, lime, and crisp celery, lending a crunch to the otherwise smooth drink.
Lauren Nowak, Delimex's Brand Manager, explained the concept behind the unique cocktail creation in a press release provided to Daily Meal. Nowak's statement mentions that the Mexican food brand, founded by Mexican-born entrepreneur Oscar Ancira Sr., always looks for ways to help consumers "celebrate the everyday moments that bring them joy." She went on to say that the company is thrilled to partner with Jaja, as the brand shares a similar "vibrant outlook on life." One look at this towering taquito drink, and you might find yourself with a sudden vibrant outlook on life, too.
Where to find the Delimex x Jaja Taquito-rita
From today until July 24, fans can head to Refinery Rooftop in New York City to indulge in the experimental cocktail. From 5 p.m to 7 p.m. EST, the bar will serve Delimex x Jaja Taquito-rita for $20 each. If you're not in the NYC area, you can order the cocktail on GoPuff, and the company will deliver a Taquito-rita kit that includes all the essential ingredients, along with an official recipe card.
Martin Hoffstein, Co-Founder of Jaja Spirits, confirmed that the mixture of ingredients results in an "unexpectedly refreshing beverage." In the press release, Hoffstein urged fans to enjoy the cocktail, regardless of where or how they get it.
If you miss the opportunity, you can still make a Taquito-rita at home with the Delimex taquitos and a bottle of Jaja tequila. Or, you can craft a homemade version with your favorite tequila and taquitos. Mix the alcohol with the ingredients mentioned above, shake it well, and serve it in a glass with a chili-lime seasoned rim. Add as many taquitos as you can without them toppling over, and if there's any leftover tequila, make some deep-fried tequila shots.