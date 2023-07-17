Costco Isn't Joking Around With Its New Membership Sharing Ban

As anyone who has ever attempted to shop at Costco can tell you, you can't just waltz in with a shopping cart. You need a Costco membership card if you want to get inside. For some, this is a fair deal; you pay an annual fee to have access to a wide selection of bulk items that are sold cheaper than at other grocers. But only two people can officially share a Costco membership — and the warehouse chain isn't messing around when it comes to reinforcing that policy.

A recent example of Costco "laying down the law" involves the mother of one TikTok user and the subsequent banning from her local Costco. TikTok user @profitplug claims that his mother went to Costco using her husband's membership card to purchase groceries. As she was scanning the card at the self-checkout area, she was reportedly rushed by employees, who grilled her for her membership card and ID number. Upon hearing she was using her husband's card, the mother was told she could never shop at that particular Costco location again. (While many TikTok commenters criticized the chain's reported actions, Costco hasn't issued an official statement about the claims.)

So, has Costco banned other customers for using someone else's membership? And why the sudden crackdown on membership sharing in the first place?