In-N-Out Burger's Alleged New Mask Policy Is Causing Controversy

West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger enjoys a pretty glowing reputation. It seems to be one of the only fast food brands impervious to criticism from even the highest culinary echelons, counting celebrity chefs like Alton Brown and the late Anthony Bourdain among its rabid, not-so-secret menu-loving fan club. And yet, the company has come under fire multiple times for its political stances, aligning with a Conservative Christian ethos that has been criticized for, among other things, anti-LGBTQ policies. But while similarly-aligned brands such as Chick-fil-A have sparked boycotts over these issues, In-N-Out hasn't faced the same backlash.

Things shifted a bit during the COVID-19 pandemic, an event that put corporations' political standings in the spotlight. In-N-Out made headlines in 2021 when one of its San Francisco locations was temporarily closed by the city's Department of Public Health for violating a local vaccine mandate. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, In-N-Out responded by calling vaccine mandates "intrusive, improper, and offensive."

Now, the company's pandemic stances have landed it in hot water again, as a tweet from Dr. Lucky Tran, a molecular biologist who frequently writes about public health issues for The Guardian and other outlets, alleges that In-N-Out is banning its employees from wearing masks. Tran's tweet includes an apparent internal memo from In-N-Out executives stating, "No masks shall be worn in the Store or Support facility unless an Associate has a valid medical note."