Craving Cookies? Try Making Them On Your Stove

Cooking cookie dough on the stove isn't exactly a new practice. However, it's almost always done in one particular way: instead of scooping out individual cookies and placing them on a sheet, you lay out all the dough in a single layer in a cast iron skillet. But this method isn't foolproof. Dough that's too thick or spread out unevenly will leave you with raw sections and others that are burned. Even if you like the taste of raw cookie dough, making one giant cookie isn't the most convenient option when it comes to serving or storing leftovers.

Don't discount the stove just yet, however. The good news is that it isn't impossible to make stovetop cookies that look traditional and taste like they were baked in an oven. This also means that if you're craving homemade cookies while on a camping trip or in a setting with only a stove, you don't have to wait to make them until you get back home.