Costco Shoppers Are Split On Whether Kirkland Or Act II Has The Better Popcorn

You can always count on the internet to try and solve significant disputes. After all, the web is many things, but it's also a powerful hotbed for public forums. Besides, what else can be more important than figuring out which brand of microwaveable butter popcorn — Kirkland or Act II — is the better product? Although we have our own thoughts on the best popular microwave popcorn brands out there, the Costco subreddit discussion on the subject was too intriguing to pass up.

Yet, as is the case with many things that are debated on the internet, there isn't a clear-cut answer here. Redditors on the forum provided a mixed bag of responses, though many on the post agreed with the commentor who summarized the debate, saying that "Act II is more buttery, but Kirkland is more high quality." Yet not everyone thought this was true, which means that, for many, the verdict is still up in the air.