Costco Shoppers Are Split On Whether Kirkland Or Act II Has The Better Popcorn
You can always count on the internet to try and solve significant disputes. After all, the web is many things, but it's also a powerful hotbed for public forums. Besides, what else can be more important than figuring out which brand of microwaveable butter popcorn — Kirkland or Act II — is the better product? Although we have our own thoughts on the best popular microwave popcorn brands out there, the Costco subreddit discussion on the subject was too intriguing to pass up.
Yet, as is the case with many things that are debated on the internet, there isn't a clear-cut answer here. Redditors on the forum provided a mixed bag of responses, though many on the post agreed with the commentor who summarized the debate, saying that "Act II is more buttery, but Kirkland is more high quality." Yet not everyone thought this was true, which means that, for many, the verdict is still up in the air.
Some tried to sidestep the issue
The original Reddit poster's question about focused on Kirkland Signature's Movie Theater Butter and Act II's Butter Lovers microwave popcorn brands. However, as with most discourses involving a large group, many commenters sidestepped the issue, with one picking Orville Redenbacher's as their favorite brand, further noting that "It's a shame costco didn't put [their] usual housebrand effort into popcorn."
Others told the forum to leave the microwave behind entirely, while one Redditor even claimed that, "Microwaved popcorn is the devil. I bought a popcorn machine 15 years ago, have used it a thousand + times and its still running strong." Others noted that the packaging of microwave popcorn contains potentially harmful "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, which may affect immune function, liver health, and more (via CDC). Perhaps it's time for a microwave popcorn method that uses a bowl.
Other Redditors still supported microwave popcorn because of its sheer convenience. Moreover, a microwave is an easy way to get perfectly fluffy popcorn.
Costco shoppers went back and forth on the two brands
As one user pointed out, you may want to look to the shelves to see the clearest evidence. "Probably the butter lovers but the Kirkland is of superior quality. Hence why half have been sold off its palette and the other is basically untouched," they said.
Even if most people participating in the conversation agreed that Kirkland's was the better product, many suggested improvements to heighten the eating experience and gain the buttery flavor that brought some to recommend Act II microwave popcorn. Several Redditors proposed adding more fat with ingredients like clarified butter or ghee, or even coconut oil. Similarly, others advised flavor enhancers and spices, such as Flavacol, sriracha, and nutritional yeast. However, this arguably skews the response to the question since it adds a new variable. Either way, it seems as if the Costoco shoppers of Reddit are still sorting out the answer to this popcorn debate.