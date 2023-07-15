12 Best Sub Shops In New Jersey, Ranked Worst To First
New Jersey, the Garden State, is not just known for its beautiful landscapes and vibrant culture, but also for its deep-rooted love affair with sub sandwiches. With a rich history and a significant Italian population, New Jersey has become a hub for incredible delis and mouthwatering subs. Contrary to popular belief, the sub sandwich didn't originate in Philadelphia, however, it found its true home in the heart of Bergen County: Paterson, New Jersey.
To understand the significance of New Jersey's subs, we need to appreciate the history and heritage behind these delectable creations. New Jersey's delis and subs have a rich legacy that dates back decades, showcasing the state's commitment to quality ingredients and impeccable craftsmanship. An Italian immigrant from Paterson opened Dominic Conti's Grocery Store in 1910 and sold special long-crust roll sandwiches made from his own Italian recipes using Italian meats and toppings like lettuce, onions, oil and vinegar, and cheese meant to keep the bread from getting soggy. His daughter said that he had the idea to name his sandwiches "submarines" after comparing their shape to the Holland I, a raised submarine hull on display he was visiting one day in Westside Park.
New Jersey's deli culture is steeped in tradition and passion, where skilled sandwich artisans craft flavorful masterpieces between freshly baked bread. In this tantalizing quest, we will embark on a journey through what we believe to be the 12 best sub sandwiches in New Jersey, ranked from worst to first.
12. Jersey Mike's Subs (multiple locations)
When it comes to sub sandwiches and New Jersey, Jersey Mike's Subs is likely the first name that comes to mind. While it has a solid reputation, the chain's offerings fall short compared to the authentic deli subs that grace the state. Due to the demand of being a corporate chain, like Subway, Jersey Mike's struggles to replicate the consistent quality found in the local delis.
Although it offers a range of subs with various fillings, the inconsistency across different locations can be disappointing. The bread might lack that fresh, soft texture that makes a perfect sub, and the fillings might not have the same burst of flavor found in the local spots we will explore later. This is not meant to say that Jersey Mike's is bad, but in a state where sub excellence is the norm, it doesn't quite hit the mark as a go-to destination in New Jersey.
Reviews on TripAdvisor reflect our sentiment, with some customers expressing their disappointment with the chain's mediocrity, specifically regarding the "low" and "generic" quality of its bread and deli meats. It's worth noting that Jersey Mike's Subs can still be a decent choice when you're in a pinch or craving a quick fix, but be aware that there are even better options awaiting you on this sub-filled journey through New Jersey. One of the best Jersey Mike's subs is its "The Original Italian," of which the restaurant actually boasts "Nothing says Jersey Mike's more than our Original Italian".
11. RU Hungry (New Brunswick, Newark)
Originally a food truck for late-night munchies after football games and long study sessions, RU Hungry has gained legendary status among students at Rutgers University. Once identified by its offensive menu titles, RU Hungry's not-so-savory names from the past have since been toned down to something more socially palatable. At one point, the company was one of nine "Grease Trucks" throughout Rutgers, but by 2015, its trailer was the last remaining one on campus. In 2016, it opened its first and only restaurant in Rutger's "The Yard," and continues to keep the tradition alive today.
These overstuffed sandwiches are guilty pleasures packed with a variety of unusual sub fillings. Its "Fat Sandwiches" have become an iconic part of the Rutgers experience, as well as a destination for hungry locals. Its most popular, the Fat Darrel, contains chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce on a roll. It was ranked America's #1 sandwich by Maxim in 2004.
While the fame of RU Hungry's "Fat Sandwiches" has spread far and wide, it is on the lower end of our rankings. The novelty and nostalgia factors certainly play a role, but when it comes to overall flavor, quality, and health, there are other contenders that outshine this student favorite. Nonetheless, RU Hungry's place in the sub sandwich landscape of New Jersey cannot be ignored.
10. White House Subs (Atlantic City)
When it comes to sub sandwich institutions in New Jersey, White House Subs is often hailed as a must-visit destination in Atlantic City. For decades, White House Subs has pumped out quality subs with a heavy focus on its freshly baked bread. Its signature creation, the White House Special, has gained widespread recognition and is certainly the star of the show. Packed with layers of ham, capicola, salami, provolone, and other classic Italian flavors, it promises a taste of New Jersey's deli heritage.
While White House Subs is undeniably an iconic spot, we must be honest and admit that it falls slightly short of the hype. While many lists may place it higher, our firsthand experiences and discerning taste buds reveal that there are other lesser-known delis that deserve the spotlight more. Its location in Atlantic City surely helps with its notoriety. That said, White House Subs still delivers a solid sandwich experience and remains a staple in the New Jersey food scene.
As you sink your teeth into the White House Special, savor the history that surrounds this legendary establishment. Since 1946, White House Subs has been serving up slices of New Jersey's culinary heritage, and its place in the state's sub sandwich lore is secure.
9. Denaro's Deli (Dumont)
Tucked away in the heart of New Jersey, Denaro's is a hidden gem that has been delighting Dumont locals since 1962. This family-owned deli prides itself on serving up delicious, quality sandwiches that embody the essence of a classic deli experience. Denaro's commitment to using fresh ingredients, and soft, perfectly textured rolls shines through in every bite
One of its standout creations is the #5 "Super" sub. Stacked with ham, prosciuttini, capicola, salami, and provolone, this sandwich is a true testament to the flavors that make New Jersey's subs so beloved. The combination of these carefully selected ingredients, nestled within the pillowy softness of the rolls, creates a taste sensation that will leave you craving more.
Denaro's dedication to its craft has not gone unnoticed. Among many rave reviews, one Denaro's Deli's customer testifies, "This place never disappoints. It needs to be a historical landmark of what good subs should be. They taste like the 'good old days' every time I visit." Another happy customer commented, "I'd travel a million miles for one of their subs!!!" Its deli-style subs have garnered recognition and accolades, firmly establishing its place among the best in New Jersey. So, make sure to add Denaro's to your sandwich expedition and savor the excellence that has made it a local favorite for decades.
8. La Casa Formoso (Northvale)
For an authentic Italian deli experience that captures the essence of old-world flavors (and ambiance), look no further than La Casa Formoso. Originated in Northvale, tucked away in the northeasternmost border of New Jersey, this family-owned Italian Salumaria has been serving up culinary delights for decades, promising the "Best of Brooklyn & the Bronx in North Jersey" since 1973.
All of the subs are high quality at this spot, but there is one standout: the Chicken Cutlet Supreme. Featuring a heavenly combination of Italian delicacies, it contains a chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and sautéed broccoli rabe (substitutions acceptable). It truly showcases the simplicity and perfection of traditional Italian flavors that La Casa Formoso represents within New Jersey sub culture.
The longstanding history of La Casa Formoso and the dedication of the owners to maintaining their family legacy speak volumes. From watching the meticulous preparation to finally sinking your teeth into one of the sandwiches, the exceptional quality is undeniable. As one satisfied customer on Yelp put it, "I'm a bodega sandwich type of girl, but this is by far the BEST sandwich I've ever had! The staff...are patient, helpful, and incredibly friendly..." If you're ever in northeast Bergen County, stop by to take a trip back in time to a family-owned deli that has preserved itself in an era of quality, simplicity and authenticity.
7. Luigi's Meats (Wood Ridge)
Luigi's Meats in Wood Ridge, New Jersey, is a deli that has become synonymous with excellence. With its famous Luigi Special, this sub shop has won the hearts and taste buds of locals throughout the state. The Luigi Special features a mouthwatering combination of soppressata, ham, fresh mozzarella, and roasted peppers. The star of the show is undoubtedly the soppressata, a beloved Italian cured meat that adds a distinct flavor and texture to the sandwich. The harmonious blend of flavors and the quality of the ingredients make this sub a true standout.
Among many positive Yelp reviews, one user plainly states: "The Italian vibes are very evident here, and their menu is filled with different combinations of gourmet Italian subs and Italian specialties. I've tried numerous subs and...[a]ll of the things I tried have been very good."
With its commitment to using top-notch ingredients and maintaining the tradition of Italian deli excellence, Luigi's Meats has become a go-to spot for sub connoisseurs. The careful craftsmanship and attention to detail leave a lasting impression that keeps customers coming back for more. It's a taste of New Jersey's sub sandwich heritage that you won't want to miss.
6. Torpedo Base (Paterson)
It's only fitting that a sub shop named Torpedo Base is located in Paterson, the birthplace of the term "submarine sandwich." This historical connection sets the stage for the delicious creations that await you.
Torpedo Base's Torpedo Best All Italian sub lives up to its name, featuring a delightful medley of flavors. Packed with ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese, this sandwich pays homage to the Italian roots that run deep in the state, as well as the origins of the submarine sandwich. Each ingredient is carefully selected to ensure the perfect balance of flavors, making every bite a symphony of tastes, and all at very generous prices — the way subs were meant to be! As you bite into the Torpedo Best All Italian, take a moment to appreciate the history surrounding you.
Torpedo Base not only delivers exceptional subs but also serves as a reminder of the cultural impact and culinary heritage that New Jersey holds. It is a beloved institution, reflected by the comments and reviews on its Facebook page. One user put it best by saying: "I've loved the Torpedo Base since it was built. They have the best sandwiches in New Jersey. I visit it every time I go home. Wish I had a Torpedo now."
5. Foster Village Kosher Deli (Bergenfield)
In the vibrant tapestry of New Jersey's sub sandwich culture, Jewish delis have left an indelible mark. With their rich heritage and distinct flavors, these delis deserve recognition for their contribution to the state's culinary landscape. Foster Village Kosher Delicatessen stands out as one of the best. Located in Bergenfield, this deli is a beacon of authentic Jewish deli goodness. The commitment to quality and adherence to kosher traditions have earned it a loyal following and the No.1 Google-ranked pastrami in Bergen County, New Jersey.
One of the standout sandwiches, which ranks close to the very best in our journey, is a culinary masterpiece. This heavenly creation consists of moist, tender pastrami piled high on fresh rye bread, layered with tangy mustard and crisp pickles.
Foster Village Kosher Delicatessen exemplifies the art of sandwich making, paying homage to the traditions and flavors that have made Jewish delis an integral part of New Jersey's sub sandwich culture. From the rich history of Jewish immigrants to the skilled craftsmanship that goes into every sandwich, Foster Village captures the essence of this culinary tradition. As one former New Jersey resident wrote on Facebook, "This is a must-stop on every trip back". Make your way to Foster Village Kosher Delicatessen, and let the flavors transport you to a time where quality ingredients and time-honored traditions come together to create an unforgettable experience.
4. Cosmo's Italian Salumeria (Hackensack)
Nestled in the charming city of Hackensack, Cosmo's Italian Salumeria is a hole-in-the-wall that deserves high recognition for its outstanding sub sandwiches. For over 25 years, Cosmo's has been satisfying hungry customers with its authentic Italian deli cuisine.
One of its standout creations is the #4, a Spicy Italian sub. Bursting with flavor, this sub features a tantalizing combination of spicy Italian meats, provolone cheese, and fresh vegetables. It's a perfect marriage of heat and savory goodness that will leave your taste buds dancing and begging for more, or as one Yelp user put it, "I want to cry when I finish it."
Cosmos has garnered many other rave reviews from those who have had the pleasure of indulging in its subs. Another reviewer called it, "One of the best sandwich shops in northern Jersey." With a commitment to quality ingredients and a dedication to preserving the traditional flavors of Italian delis, it has carved out a well-deserved spot among New Jersey's best sub spots. Don't miss the chance to visit Cosmos Italian Salumeria and experience the Spicy Italian sub, or any of the other amazing offerings. It's a testament to the exceptional flavors that can be found in the lesser-known corners of the state.
3. Park Wood Deli (Midland Park)
Park Wood Deli in Midland Park has gained widespread recognition and a dedicated fanbase, thanks in part to "The Deli Guy," a famous Instagram personality with over 100k followers and the owner of the restaurant. It quickly became a go-to spot for sub enthusiasts.
Arguably its most famous sandwich, The Francesca, is a true masterpiece. Packed with a tantalizing combination of high-quality deli meats, cheeses, and fresh vegetables, it epitomizes the excellence of New Jersey's sub sandwich scene. It consists of prosciutto, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes & fresh basil. Although it is served on a round roll instead of the typical long sub form, we still consider this a New Jersey sub sandwich.
The Deli Guy's dedication to showcasing the best of New Jersey's deli culture has propelled Parkwood Deli into the spotlight, but it's the exceptional quality of the sandwiches that keeps customers coming back for more. Join the legions of sub sandwich enthusiasts and pay a visit to this spot to witness firsthand why this deli has gained such a dedicated following.
2. Clemente Bakery (Hackensack)
We have arrived at Clemente Bakery, yet another Hackensack favorite that delights locals and visitors alike. Known for its authentic Italian subs and sandwiches, Clemente is another prime example of the culinary treasures that can be found in New Jersey. Originally started as a bakery called Central Bakery in Union City in 1974, the Clemente family's success has blossomed into what is now one of Hackensack's best culinary hotspots.
One of its prized creations is the Clemente Special, a sub filled with imported ham, salami, pepperoni, and fresh mozzarella, and whatever toppings you may desire (lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil & vinegar, roasted red peppers, etc.). Among multiple 5-star reviews on Yelp, one said of the sub, "The Clemente Special was delicious! Fresh made bread, and lots of meat, made to order. Could barely finish it. Stuffed and happy! Best sub I have had in NJ!"
Clemente uses recipes straight from Puglia and is committed to using only imported ingredients, which sets it apart from the many quality delis throughout New Jersey. Take a trip through the heart of Bergen County, and treat yourself to the delights of Clemente and experience the tastes that have made this deli a beloved destination for sub enthusiasts.
1. Fiore's House of Quality (Hoboken)
We've reached the pinnacle of New Jersey's sub sandwich scene, and the crown goes to Fiore's House of Quality. This esteemed sub shop in Hoboken has achieved legendary status, earning the loyalty and praise of all who savor its delectable offerings.
The best overall sub at the shop is Fiore's Roast Beef, Mozzarella & Gravy with Hot Peppers sub, a masterpiece in its own right. This heavenly creation features Fiore's famous succulent roast beef, fresh melted mozzarella, savory gravy, and a kick of hot peppers. The combination of flavors and textures is a symphony for the senses, delivering an unparalleled sub experience and the ultimate comfort food. Its Thursday and Saturday availability only makes this delicious treat even more tantalizing.
With each bite of a Fiore's sub, you'll understand why this establishment has become a household name. The commitment to using high-quality ingredients, combined with the expertise of its sandwich artisans, results in repeat customers and rave reviews. Among Foursquare City Guide's profile of Fiore's, most of its top reviews praise this sandwich in particular, one simply but strongly suggesting, "Roast beef and fresh mutz sandwich with gravy on Saturday," as if that's the only logical choice. It's that good! Do yourself a favor, and don't miss the chance to chow down on this sub.