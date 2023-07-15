12 Best Sub Shops In New Jersey, Ranked Worst To First

New Jersey, the Garden State, is not just known for its beautiful landscapes and vibrant culture, but also for its deep-rooted love affair with sub sandwiches. With a rich history and a significant Italian population, New Jersey has become a hub for incredible delis and mouthwatering subs. Contrary to popular belief, the sub sandwich didn't originate in Philadelphia, however, it found its true home in the heart of Bergen County: Paterson, New Jersey.

To understand the significance of New Jersey's subs, we need to appreciate the history and heritage behind these delectable creations. New Jersey's delis and subs have a rich legacy that dates back decades, showcasing the state's commitment to quality ingredients and impeccable craftsmanship. An Italian immigrant from Paterson opened Dominic Conti's Grocery Store in 1910 and sold special long-crust roll sandwiches made from his own Italian recipes using Italian meats and toppings like lettuce, onions, oil and vinegar, and cheese meant to keep the bread from getting soggy. His daughter said that he had the idea to name his sandwiches "submarines" after comparing their shape to the Holland I, a raised submarine hull on display he was visiting one day in Westside Park.

New Jersey's deli culture is steeped in tradition and passion, where skilled sandwich artisans craft flavorful masterpieces between freshly baked bread. In this tantalizing quest, we will embark on a journey through what we believe to be the 12 best sub sandwiches in New Jersey, ranked from worst to first.