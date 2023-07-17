The 15 Best Pizza Places In Detroit, 2023 Edition

Detroit is known as Motor City, due to the central role of the metropolis in the American automotive industry. The city's technological innovations spilled over onto its food scene when Detroit style pizza was invented: it was first created when someone used steel pans from nearby car factories to bake large sheets of pizza. This regional style has since become popular for its crispy, cheesy edges.

Of course, the city offers more than its signature style of pizza. New York style and regional styles can also be found around town. The bottom line is that Detroit has a lot to offer when it comes to pizza. In fact, knowing which spots are worth exploring might even feel intimidating with so many options on the table. Luckily for you, we've tracked down some local highlights.

From bakeries that produce the freshest dough to restaurants that whip up truly inventive flavor combinations, we're happy to showcase some of Detroit's best pizza places.