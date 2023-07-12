Guy Fieri Deep Fried A Whole Donut Burger, And You Need To Try It
Guy Fieri is no stranger to weird and wacky foods. In his time as a celebrity chef and hosting the hit Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, he's sampled hundreds of interesting creations and cooked up many more of his own. Recently, Fieri opened a brand-new restaurant in Las Vegas. The new venture, named Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen, just opened in the Horseshoe Las Vegas Hotel with a menu full of creative twists on classic sports bar favorites. Daily Meal was there to catch the grand opening and learn more about what's on the menu.
The food offerings include some of Fieri's hallmarks, including the classic Trash Can Nachos; but there are plenty of new and interesting items to be found. One that jumps out in particular: the "Do-Nut Try This At Home" Donut Burger. Made with an 80/20 beef patty, melty cheese, bacon, pickles, caramelized onions, and Fieri's signature "donkey sauce," the burger is tempura-battered and then deep-fried golden brown.
Yes, you read that right — the entire burger is deep fried. It's then glazed and topped with bacon crumbles and served with spicy ketchup.
Fieri's take on the donut burger craze
At the restaurant's grand opening, Guy Fieri spoke about his inspiration for the infamous donut burger and what made him choose to fry the whole thing, rather than simply using donuts as buns as most other restaurants do. "I saw the donut burger craze going on, but I didn't want the whole donut, because the donut is too much of the donut," Fieri said at the event. "So let's make our own donut out of a brioche bun. Put a little glaze on it." He also noted that the large amount of bacon on the burger was to ensure the whole thing wouldn't be "too sweet."
"I wanna have a little bit of the juxtaposed flavoring of the salt and the sweet and the richness and the fattiness," he said.
Fans can try the "Do-Nut Try This At Home" Donut Burger at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen in Las Vegas for $25.99. The restaurant has a number of other offerings if donuts aren't your thing, including Flavortown Mac 'N Cheese with burnt brisket ends, Flavortown Flautas that are "XL-sized," and the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner fried chicken platter served with hot honey, slaw, and jalapeño cornbread.
