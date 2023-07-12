Guy Fieri Deep Fried A Whole Donut Burger, And You Need To Try It

Guy Fieri is no stranger to weird and wacky foods. In his time as a celebrity chef and hosting the hit Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, he's sampled hundreds of interesting creations and cooked up many more of his own. Recently, Fieri opened a brand-new restaurant in Las Vegas. The new venture, named Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen, just opened in the Horseshoe Las Vegas Hotel with a menu full of creative twists on classic sports bar favorites. Daily Meal was there to catch the grand opening and learn more about what's on the menu.

The food offerings include some of Fieri's hallmarks, including the classic Trash Can Nachos; but there are plenty of new and interesting items to be found. One that jumps out in particular: the "Do-Nut Try This At Home" Donut Burger. Made with an 80/20 beef patty, melty cheese, bacon, pickles, caramelized onions, and Fieri's signature "donkey sauce," the burger is tempura-battered and then deep-fried golden brown.

Yes, you read that right — the entire burger is deep fried. It's then glazed and topped with bacon crumbles and served with spicy ketchup.