McDonald's Is Spreading The Love With Free Fries For National French Fry Day

If you thought July 13 would be another average day, you might be surprised to learn that it's National French Fry Day. That's right, a day dedicated to celebrating those crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside slices of deep-fried potatoes — and McDonald's is kicking off the festivities with complimentary spuds. The chain has good reason to celebrate the holiday, considering how popular its fries are. In fact, according to a 2023 survey by CivicScience, out of 7,402 people polled, half claimed that McDonald's had the best french fries in the fast food industry.

According to TODAY.com, to show its appreciation to fans, McDonald's is giving away free french fries to customers on July 13. What do you have to do for your free fries? Nothing. If you log into the McDonald's app on National French Fry Day, you'll be eligible to get free fries in any size you want. You don't even need to make a minimum purchase to qualify for the freebie — just so long as you're registered on the McDonald's app.

Of course, there's a catch to this upcoming free fry deal. If you were thinking about snagging yourself as many french fries as you can handle, McDonald's isn't being that generous with its fries.