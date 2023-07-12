McDonald's Is Spreading The Love With Free Fries For National French Fry Day
If you thought July 13 would be another average day, you might be surprised to learn that it's National French Fry Day. That's right, a day dedicated to celebrating those crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside slices of deep-fried potatoes — and McDonald's is kicking off the festivities with complimentary spuds. The chain has good reason to celebrate the holiday, considering how popular its fries are. In fact, according to a 2023 survey by CivicScience, out of 7,402 people polled, half claimed that McDonald's had the best french fries in the fast food industry.
According to TODAY.com, to show its appreciation to fans, McDonald's is giving away free french fries to customers on July 13. What do you have to do for your free fries? Nothing. If you log into the McDonald's app on National French Fry Day, you'll be eligible to get free fries in any size you want. You don't even need to make a minimum purchase to qualify for the freebie — just so long as you're registered on the McDonald's app.
Of course, there's a catch to this upcoming free fry deal. If you were thinking about snagging yourself as many french fries as you can handle, McDonald's isn't being that generous with its fries.
This fry deal is good for one time only, and only at participating locations
While the idea of getting free fries with no strings attached sounds pretty good, keep in mind that this promotion is limited to only one order per customer. So if you got a medium fries for free and decide to order a large later on, you'll have to pay for them. In fact, you should also double-check that your local McDonald's is actually participating in the National French Fry Day celebration since the deal is only valid at participating locations.
This isn't the first time McDonald's has celebrated National French Fry Day by giving out free fries. In 2022, the company offered the same promotion giving away free, no-purchase-necessary french fries via its mobile app. In 2021, McDonald's not only announced that it would be giving out free fries but also debuted a contest for "superfans" to have a chance to win 1 million reward points and the grand prize of free fries from McDonald's "for life." While no plans to announce such an extravagant contest have been made this year, at least people will still receive free fries.