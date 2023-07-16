Costco Was Once Sued For $200,000 Over Worms In Its Frozen Halibut

Costco is known for many positive aspects, from its free sample policies to its delicious and inexpensive food court — not to mention Costco's beloved bakery offerings. But even this wholesome wholesaler has been in hot water before. In 2022, a California doctor and his family sued Costco over contaminated seafood, asserting that the Kirkland frozen Wild Pacific Halibut Fillet they purchased from their local store was infested with live worms. The family purchased the infested meat from a store in San Dimas.

As alleged in the lawsuit, the family cooked the fish the same day they purchased it and served it to their two children. As the couple's 13-year-old daughter picked through the meat, the live worms emerged. The couple had already eaten some of the product.

The lawsuit levied against Costco Wholesale Corp. alleges breach of warranty, failure to warn, negligence, product liability, and violation of the Unfair Competition Law of California. The plaintiffs of the case sought $200,000 in damages.