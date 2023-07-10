Miller Lite Has Teamed Up With Kingsford To Bring Back Its Sold-Out Beercoal

To indicate how well beer and barbecue pair together, Miller Brewing and its parent company, Molson Coors, released a Miller Lite beer-infused charcoal in 2022. The company only produced 750 bags during its limited run, and the product sold out rapidly, which may have inspired Molson Coors to bring back its signature pilsner-flavored coals just in time for this year's barbecue season.

The original beer-seasoned coals were sold through the company's online storefront. They came in 4-pound bags filled with charcoals coated in a concentrate made from the light beer, meant to infuse whatever's grilling with a touch of the brew's trademark taste.

However, the Miller Brewing Company is apparently expecting more demand for the briquettes this year — 12,000 units have been made. Moreover, the company has made some changes to the product. In addition to Molson Coors teaming up with Kingsford for the revamped coals, the briquettes are now coated in the same barley used to brew Miller Lite.