Miller Lite Has Teamed Up With Kingsford To Bring Back Its Sold-Out Beercoal
To indicate how well beer and barbecue pair together, Miller Brewing and its parent company, Molson Coors, released a Miller Lite beer-infused charcoal in 2022. The company only produced 750 bags during its limited run, and the product sold out rapidly, which may have inspired Molson Coors to bring back its signature pilsner-flavored coals just in time for this year's barbecue season.
The original beer-seasoned coals were sold through the company's online storefront. They came in 4-pound bags filled with charcoals coated in a concentrate made from the light beer, meant to infuse whatever's grilling with a touch of the brew's trademark taste.
However, the Miller Brewing Company is apparently expecting more demand for the briquettes this year — 12,000 units have been made. Moreover, the company has made some changes to the product. In addition to Molson Coors teaming up with Kingsford for the revamped coals, the briquettes are now coated in the same barley used to brew Miller Lite.
Where to find the barley-coated Miller Lite briquettes
As with last year's release, the updated Miller Lite coals, using Kingsford Original briquettes covered in beer and barley, can be found on the company's online store for $11.99 (plus shipping and handling), while supplies last. However, consumers are limited to one bag per customer, and they must be 21 years old to purchase, despite there being no alcohol in the product.
Anne Pando, the director of marketing for Miller Lite, said in a 2022 statement that the briquettes are a no-brainer pairing. "Summer is all about outdoor cookouts and get-togethers," she said in a press release, adding, "Summer is also beer season ... it only makes sense to pair Miller Lite with the distinct and beloved flavor grilling offers."
That's a sentiment many people may agree with; the beer-flavored charcoals would make a fine addition for making grilled beer and buttermilk chicken with a sriracha glaze.