Sweet Beet Wine Is A Little-Known Dessert Staple You Need To Try

Beet wine doesn't taste like the earthy fresh or pickled beets you find in stores or farmers' markets. The flavor is sweet and earthy — Rural Sprout states it's comparable to Bordeaux or even a pinot noir. However, beet wine isn't like a traditional sweet wine and the flavor profile is much more on the drier side. The finished wine is remarkably clear — like a bottled red wine.

Beet wine is perfect for a dessert table because it has just a touch of sweetness. When deciding what to pair it with, be sure to taste your wine and make note of the sweetness level. One of the rules that Brian Duncan, founder of Down to Earth Wine Concepts LLC, cites in Wine Enthusiast is that it is important for the wine to be sweeter than the dessert. Look for desserts that work well with pinot noir and merlot — the predominant grape in most Bordeaux blends. Try homemade chocolate mousse with whipped cream, though any chocolate dessert would likely be a good match.

Beet wine offers an added level of excitement for your guests because it likely isn't found at your local wine shop. You will have to roll up your sleeves and make it from scratch.