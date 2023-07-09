Thuringer Is A Tangy German Sausage That Packs A Punch

The name may not sound familiar, but Thuringer (or Thüringer) is a type of sausage that's a must-try, especially if you're a tangy meats fan. Although it bears a name resembling a specific state in Germany –Thüringia– recognized for its unique take on bratwurst, Thuringer is dissimilar to the other well-known German sausages in the region.

The kind of Thuringer discussed here is closer to summer sausage. Moreover, it can often be found in American grocery aisles next to its cervelat relative, which is just another name for the various styles of semi-dried, fermented sausages. As Stanley and Adam Marianski's book, The Art of Making Fermented Sausage, explains, the name is pretty interchange since all three terms are "describing the same sausage."

However, regardless of whether or not the slightly-sour protein is comparable to its brethren, they still possess specific guidelines that pack a kick and define its composition. As a result, although Thuringer is similar to summer sausage, it's not quite the same. You may want to reconsider your expectations of what makes a terrific semi-dried sausage the next time you want a great addition to a charcuterie board.