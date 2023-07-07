Wegmans' Meat-In-A-Bag Meals Are The Secret To Easy Weeknight Dinners

For most heat-and-eat dinners, it's common for the instructions to tell you to microwave them for a few minutes and then eat. Wegmans' ready-to-eat meals, however, claim that it's a good idea to just stick to the oven.

According to Wegmans, to prepare a cook-in-bag dinner, it's highly recommended that you prepare the meal using only the oven. While some meals may require the use of a slow cooker, almost all of the cook-in-bag entrees require that you use the oven. The bag, while being completely safe to cook with (having been extensively tested by the FDA, Virginia Tech, and Rochester Institute of Technology), can be discarded before putting the meat into the oven following the cooking directions. It's also suggested that, unlike other frozen heat-and-eat meals, Wegman's entrées should be best left to thaw out instead of being cooked directly from the freezer. You also don't have to puncture the bag to let steam escape as the bag itself is designed to separate or "vent" on its own to prevent steam from building up.

In short, although Wegmans' heat-and-eat dinners require a bit more work than just tossing the package into the microwave, it's still a much faster method than cooking something from scratch. But none of this effort would be worth it, of course, if the meals weren't all that good to begin with. Are these dinners actually any good or are you better off choosing another ready-to-eat dinner?