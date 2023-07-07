Where Is Burlap & Barrel From Shark Tank Today?
When Ori Yosef Zohar and Ethan Frisch showed up on ABC's "Shark Tank," they hoped to land an investment deal from one of the sharks that would scale their business. That business, Burlap & Barrel, is the business of sustainable spices. Zohar and Frisch were unable to make a deal during their "Shark Tank" appearance, but that wasn't the end of Burlap & Barrel.
The company, which was founded in 2016, was already a success well before the founders' "Shark Tank" appearance. By the end of 2022, the company had already brought in $5 million in sales and provided $1.7 to its farmer partners. Burlap & Barrel also received a 2022 write-up in The New York Times.
There is a growing awareness of (and market for) sustainable spices. Not only do the long global supply chains end up shortchanging the farmers who grow the spices, but they are also often of lower quality, thanks to taking so long to make it to consumers.
Creating a more equitable supply chain
During their appearance on "Shark Tank," the owners of Burlap & Barrel said that they started the company with the intention of eliminating the chain of middlemen. Instead, they went directly to farmers to source their spices, paying them a fair amount for their wares.
Ori Yosef Zohar and Ethan Frisch sought a $500,000 investment from the Sharks, in return for a 5% stake in the company. The Sharks, who included returning guest Gwyneth Paltrow, were impressed by the quality of the spice samples Frisch and Zohar brought. But none were willing to bite, at least for that amount. When Zohar proposed to Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary that they do a royalty line of spices with him, O'Leary took notice. He would not, however, go in for a 5% return on investment, countering with an offer of $500,000 in return for 10%, plus a 20% royalty until he recouped $1 million.
Though Zohar and Frisch came back with a counter-offer, it wasn't to O'Leary's liking. In the end, they couldn't make a deal, and the Burlap & Barrel crew went home empty-handed. Still, that doesn't mean "Shark Tank" didn't provide them with a financial boost. Plenty of entrepreneurs who don't land a deal on the show still end up getting a sharp increase in sales after the episodes air. While this may not provide as smooth sailing as getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in investment, it's still a godsend for many up-and-coming businesses.
It's already a successful business
Though we don't know for sure if Burlap & Barrel experienced the famed "Shark Tank" effect, fans will find out when the show airs a company update on July 10. In the meantime, Burlap & Barrel is still going strong.
The company's website offers a long line of spices and spice blends, from cumin to whole peppercorns, za'atar to black urfa chili. The spices are also available to purchase through Amazon. And for fans who aren't sure what to do with some of the brand's spice blends, Burlap & Barrel's website offers a recipe page, featuring everything from poached salmon to saffron bread pudding.
Burlap & Barrel has also launched a "Shark Tank" spice collection featuring some of the varieties Ori Yosef Zohar and Ethan Frisch used during their appearance on the show. The collection received a glowing review from Food & Wine in June.