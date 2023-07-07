Where Is Burlap & Barrel From Shark Tank Today?

When Ori Yosef Zohar and Ethan Frisch showed up on ABC's "Shark Tank," they hoped to land an investment deal from one of the sharks that would scale their business. That business, Burlap & Barrel, is the business of sustainable spices. Zohar and Frisch were unable to make a deal during their "Shark Tank" appearance, but that wasn't the end of Burlap & Barrel.

The company, which was founded in 2016, was already a success well before the founders' "Shark Tank" appearance. By the end of 2022, the company had already brought in $5 million in sales and provided $1.7 to its farmer partners. Burlap & Barrel also received a 2022 write-up in The New York Times.

There is a growing awareness of (and market for) sustainable spices. Not only do the long global supply chains end up shortchanging the farmers who grow the spices, but they are also often of lower quality, thanks to taking so long to make it to consumers.