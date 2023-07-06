Here's What Makes Up A Classic New England Boiled Dinner

New England's local food traditions are plentiful, but if you're not from there, you might not be familiar with the idea of "boiled dinner." Made up of a humble combination of meat (usually corned beef), cabbage, and a medley of root vegetables mixed together and simmered on the stovetop until fork-tender, this hearty meal is a classic that fills the stomach and warms the heart. It's extremely similar to the popular Irish-American dish corned beef and cabbage, though the St. Patrick's Day staple typically uses fewer root vegetables.

Part of the beauty of this dish is its customizability: The vegetables can vary widely depending on what's available and what's in season. Rutabagas, turnips, carrots, parsnips, potatoes, beets — throw them in the pot if you've got them. Even the meat, historically, can be different from corned beef, with some older cookbooks calling for anything from salt pork to chicken. But at its core, New England boiled dinner has the same few elements, and though it's a simple meal, it's anything but ho-hum.