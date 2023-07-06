Pepsi Has Teamed Up With Little Caesars For A Limited-Time Pineapple Soda
The internet has long debated whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza. Now, Little Caesar's and Pepsi have joined forces to ask — what about pizza with pineapple on the side?
According to a July 6 press release, when customers order a large two-topping thin-crust pizza from Little Caesars this summer, they can also get a can of Pineapple Pepsi. According to a Little Caesar's representative, the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo is for the enjoyment of "all pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping." A Pepsi spokesperson added in the statement that they are "confident Pepsi Pineapple will be unapologetically enjoyed by their customers everywhere."
Pineapple-flavored Pepsi was first released in the U.S. in 2020 after becoming popular in Japan. The 2020 release of Pepsi Pineapple was only for a limited time. Now, the flavor has returned — but this time, it's exclusively available at Little Caesar's.
How to get a Pineapple Pepsi
At Little Caesar's, pineapple lovers can get their hands on this combo starting on July 17 for a limited time. The combo is only available online and will include a 16-ounce can of Pepsi Pineapple with a thin-crust pizza. Thin-crust pizza was specifically chosen for this summer special to keep things light and breezy in the hot months.
No matter where you stand on the Hawaiian pizza debate, the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo could be the perfect way to add a little refreshing flavor to your normal order. If you're a pineapple lover, you now have the option to double-down on the pineapple-ness by getting it as a pizza topping and drink flavor.
And if you're a Hawaiian pizza hater (though it actually has nothing to do with Hawaii) you can now try pineapple and pizza together without actually eating them together. It's a win-win.