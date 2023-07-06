Pepsi Has Teamed Up With Little Caesars For A Limited-Time Pineapple Soda

The internet has long debated whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza. Now, Little Caesar's and Pepsi have joined forces to ask — what about pizza with pineapple on the side?

According to a July 6 press release, when customers order a large two-topping thin-crust pizza from Little Caesars this summer, they can also get a can of Pineapple Pepsi. According to a Little Caesar's representative, the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo is for the enjoyment of "all pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping." A Pepsi spokesperson added in the statement that they are "confident Pepsi Pineapple will be unapologetically enjoyed by their customers everywhere."

Pineapple-flavored Pepsi was first released in the U.S. in 2020 after becoming popular in Japan. The 2020 release of Pepsi Pineapple was only for a limited time. Now, the flavor has returned — but this time, it's exclusively available at Little Caesar's.