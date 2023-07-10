The 10 Best Burger Joints In Philly, Ranked
Philly's adoration for burgers is just as strong as its love for the cheesesteak. The city's talented chefs keep pushing the boundaries of the indulgent soul food scene, creating some of the most amazing burgers in the country. Whether you want a simple, satisfying bite or a gourmet masterpiece, your options are limitless.
The quality cuts that made cheesesteak a national phenomenon are now ground into exceptional melt-in-your-mouth patties by the same excellent butchers and meat purveyors. And the best part: Many burger places in Philadelphia source their beef locally, going the extra mile for their customers.
It's natural to wander towards a cheesesteak-inspired burger, which many places offer, but you should never limit yourself to that. Philly is a melting pot of cultures and cuisines, the same as the burgers served here. From the colorful and eco-friendly menu at P'unk Burger in East Passyunk to outrageously fun patties with peanut butter and bacon or mac and cheese at Lucky's Last Chance, you'll find the heartiest list of favorite burger spots in the city below.
10. P'unk Burger
P'unk Burger is different from your average burger joint; it's a tribute to the rebellious punk rock spirit and the creative talent of Marlo and Jason Dilks. The Dilks, who also run the successful pizza chain SliCE, launched P'unk Burger in 2014 to offer a unique and delicious burger adventure to their community. The place is snug and vibrant, with a graffiti-style logo, striking red door, and quirky wall art. A mural of punk rock icons gives a hint of rebelliousness, while music creates the atmosphere for an enjoyable and laid-back meal.
At P'unk Burger, you can enjoy a mouthwatering burger made with organic and locally-sourced ingredients. Whether you crave a classic Juicy Philly burger, a Cuban burger with ham and pickles, or a spicy Hawaiian burger with pineapple and jalapeños, you'll find something to satisfy your appetite. You can also watch your food being cooked in the lively open kitchen.
P'unk Burger has bagged its meaty burgers but don't get your hopes up too high if you want a veggie alternative. Some customers said the vegan cheese tasted fake, and the patties were bland and mushy. Expect long waits and inconsistent service if you decide to give it a try.
9. Stockyard Sandwich Co.
If you're looking for a mouthwatering burger experience in Spring Garden, Philadelphia, you'll want to check out Stockyard Sandwich Co. This cozy spot serves up some of the best sandwiches in town, especially its juicy burgers made with locally sourced beef. Stockyard Sandwich Co. is a nod to the neighborhood's past when it was a hub for the livestock trade. You can't miss the stunning cow mural on the wall, a masterpiece by local artist Natalie Flor Negrón.
The interior of Stockyard Sandwich Co. is warm and inviting, with hints of rustic charm. You'll find wooden furniture, brick walls, and vintage signs that create a slightly nostalgic atmosphere. A large window lets in plenty of natural light and offers a view of the lively street scene.
The star of the menu is obviously the Stock Burger. The double patty with jack cheese, pickle, lettuce, onion, ketchup, and mustard on a potato bun is absolutely delicious. Or go for the Big Tex Burger with a double patty, cheddar, onion ring, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Make sure you also relish the delightful fusion of fruity tanginess of English-style house-made ciders at Stockyard Sandwich Co. Some found the food lacking flavor, but most customers agree it's an excellent spot for a burger, particularly if you are not fussy about the menu size.
8. Royal Boucherie
If you're looking for a place to enjoy an upscale burger, look no further than Royal Boucherie. This American brasserie, established by acclaimed chef Nicholas Elmi, draws inspiration from classic French cuisine and gives it a modern twist. Located in a historic building in Old City, Philadelphia, Royal Boucherie welcomes you with its warm elegance, quality meats, and impressive charcuterie selection.
One of the most charming features of Royal Boucherie is its romantic rooftop garden. The restaurant also hosts various events throughout the year, such as burlesque shows, wine dinners, and festive holiday parties, making it a lively and fun destination. Guests praise the outstanding food, attentive service, and cozy yet elegant atmosphere.
The Boucherie Burger is a showstopper for burger lovers, with Cooper sharp cheese, applewood smoked bacon, half sour pickles, and truffle sauce, all sandwiched between a soft brioche bun. This may not be your regular spot for a meat patty, but it's totally worth a treat.
7. Butcher Bar
If you love meat, you'll love Butcher Bar. This innovative concept is the creation of the same team that runs some of Philadelphia's most popular eateries, such as Varga Bar and Valanni. It fuses a butcher shop and a restaurant, offering prime cuts of meat in an engaging space spanning two floors. You can also dine al fresco on the charming patio when the weather is nice.
The burgers at Butcher Bar are legendary, made with fresh, house-ground meat and mouthwatering toppings. Try the Royale with cheese, a juicy patty smothered with melted American cheese and crisp lettuce, pickles, and onions, drizzled with a special tangy sauce and golden fries. Or treat yourself to the dry-aged prime, a succulent burger topped with smoky applewood bacon, sharp cheddar, fresh tomato, and a rich black truffle hollandaise that will make you swoon.
But Butcher Bar is not without its drawbacks. When the crowds flock in, the noise level can be unbearable. Sometimes, the burgers can be disappointing, pointing to a lack of consistency.
6. Village Whiskey
Village Whiskey is a gastro bar with a solid culinary direction. Created by James Beard Award-winning chef Jose Garces as a place for him and his crew to unwind. Since its opening in 2009, it has earned a loyal following and a reputation as one of the city's culinary treasures. The bar evokes the glamour of the Prohibition era, where skilled bartenders craft classic and modern cocktails in a cozy and elegant setting. Dark wood, leather, mirrors, and antique lamps add to the charm and intimacy of the place.
The awe-inspiring whiskey list features more than 200 types, but burgers are what make Village Whiskey stand out. The Whiskey King Burger, a succulent beef patty crowned with maple bourbon glazed cipollini onions, Roth Moody blue cheese, applewood bacon, and foie gras, is the ultimate feast for the senses. The veggie burger is said to be surprisingly good, also. Expect long waits and cramped seating, and be aware that Village Whiskey is on the pricier side.
5. Shake Shack Center City -- Rittenhouse
Since starting out as a humble hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Parkin 2004, Shake Shack has become a worldwide phenomenon. Shake Shack Center City – Rittenhouse is one of the 400-plus outposts that belong to this beloved burger chain globally. Here you'll find the same ethos and quality that has won it a loyal fan base across the nation.
Shake Shack's secret is its burger craft. It uses only the finest beef and pairs it with juicy patties with pillowy buns and simple yet satisfying condiments. It's a no-frills approach that delivers a signature experience with each bite. You can choose from the classic Shack Burger, the cheese-stuffed Smoke Shack, or the vegetarian-friendly 'Shroom Burger and enjoy a casual treat in a spacious and modern eatery with loads of natural light streaming through the windows.
Locals genuinely love the place giving it overwhelmingly positive reviews. And while you might face slow, rude service and a noisy crowd on a bad day, the burgers are well worth the trouble. And remember to try the signature fries, shakes, and frozen custards, which are equally delicious.
4. Good Dog Bar
Philadelphia's Good Dog Bar is more than just a place to grab a burger and a beer; it's a cozy and inviting spot where you can feel at home. Owners Heather Gleason and David Garry opened the pub in 2004with an evident passion for four-legged friends and canine-themed art graces the walls of this super casual spot.
But don't let the laid-back vibe fool you; Good Dog Bar takes its burgers seriously and is among the best in town. Whether you opt for the classic burger or the more adventurous Roquefort-stuffed Good Dog Burger with caramelized onions, you'll be treated to a juicy and flavorful patty. The burgers have even caught the eye of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who featured them on his hit show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
Good Dog Bar doesn't skimp on the drinks, either. It has a stellar beer selection that showcases local and craft brews that go well with the food. Plus, it even has daily food and drink specials that tempt you to try something new every time you visit this cozy gastro pub. Your furry friend can even join you in the outdoor dining area.
3. Spot Gourmet Burgers
Josh Kim, the owner, and chef of Spot Gourmet Burgers, has a knack for creating burgers that make people happy. He started his burger-making journey in 2012 with a food truck, where he served up juicy patties and crispy fries that hit the spot for the locals. After a few years of success, he established a permanent location in Brewerytown, where he continues to wow burger lovers with his creative flair.
The secret to success lies in Kim's relentless commitment to top-notch ingredients and avid attention to every detail. You can taste the personal touch in each patty: from the signature Spot burger to the adventurous Umami burger, which includes house ground sirloin, grilled onion, mushrooms, and fermented soybean paste.
Spot Gourmet Burgers may have a few tiny drawbacks, such as the small portions and the limited sauce choices, but these are minor issues compared to the flavor perfection you get. Overall, it's a little gem in the Philadelphia burger scene that you won't regret visiting.
2. Lucky's Last Chance -- Manayunk
Lucky's Last Chance in Manayunk has been serving award-winning gourmet burgers and craft beers since 2011. It was founded by Chris and Sandra Barnes, a couple with a vision to create an authentic burger experience. The place is full of personality, with its retro decor, high ceilings, and gorgeous exposed brick.
The menu at Lucky's mirrors the richness of the burger scene in America. Expect to find everything from perfectly-executed classic patties to burgers that dare to venture into unexpected territory. There's the Mak Attack, an indulgent creation with macaroni and cheese as a topping; the PB & Bacon, a sweet-and-salty fusion of peanut butter and bacon jam; and the Buffalo Wing Burger, a spicy homage to the iconic bar snack, with blue cheese and hot sauce.
Lucky's Last Chance gets a lot of love from the fans, and rightfully so — it knows how to make a killer burger. Consistency and dedication have won it the People's Choice Award at the Philadelphia Burger Brawl an impressive three times. And with an average Google rating of 4.7 stars, the only thing that could make it even better is more consistent service.
1. Oh Brother
If you're searching for a cozy spot to savor Philadelphia's most luscious comfort foods, Oh Brother is your go-to. The eatery boasts an outstanding reputation for some of America's best cheesesteaks, but it isn't just steaks on a fresh roll that are super tasty; burgers at Oh Brother are just as hot of a topic among the locals.
At Oh Brother, you'll enjoy burgers made with freshly-ground meat that genuinely melts. The secret weapon is the "Oh Bro" sauce, a zesty blend that adds a kick to the burgers as well as cheesesteaks. And with a variety of options to suit every palate, you'll never get bored of the menu. You can go for a classic cheeseburger or spice things up with a jalapeno and aged mozzarella burger. It even serves a hearty veggie burger for the plant-based crowd.
Oh Brother Philly has it all: great food, excellent service, and great vibes. The buns are perfectly crispy, the toppings are plentiful and delicious, and the shakes are thick and indulgent. It's more than just a burger joint — it's a destination.