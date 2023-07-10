The Now-Discontinued Taco Bell Lunchables Collab We Forgot About

In the 1960s, when the restaurant first opened, the only place you could get a taste of Taco Bell was at an actual Taco Bell. These days, however, you can go to any grocery store and find Taco Bell-branded dinner kits, full-sized bottles of Taco Bell hot sauce, cans of refried beans, and even taco seasoning packets containing the same spice mix used at the restaurants.

Taco Bell's grocery line has been evolving since 1996, when it was acquired by Kraft Foods. And through the years, customers have seen everything from Taco Bell tortilla chips to chocolate taco dessert kits.

About a year after the 1996 acquisition, Taco Bell collaborated with fellow Kraft Foods brand Lunchables to release a new variety of the prepackaged lunch product. Despite being a hit — at least according to the shared memory of the '90s kids on this Reddit thread — the Taco Bell Lunchables didn't end up becoming a permanent part of the Taco Bell grocery line.