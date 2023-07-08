The Reason You Should Never Skimp Out On Ice For Gin And Tonics

Ice dilution is a fact of life, but critical to chill your drink. For instance, the ice itself doesn't cool down your beverage; the conduction of heat through the liquid surrounding the surface of the ice, which causes it to melt, brings the temperature down. This circumstance may be why most think larger ice means more significant surface area and better cooling, but that isn't the case. A more extensive exterior transmits heat quicker, so smaller cubes work better, and adding as much as possible is the goal.

Incidentally, the Master Distiller of Greenhall's gin, Joanne Moore, agrees. During her discussion with Good Housekeeping, Moore explains, "Your glass should be filled with lots of ice cubes ... too much ice doesn't dilute gin but keeps it perfectly chilled." She also added that any dilution that does happen would improve the taste of your cocktail because it subdues the "...effect of alcohol in your mouth, meaning the drink is more pleasant to taste."

Moreover, she's not the only expert that confirms this; David T Smith, a well-known gin authority, told the magazine the same thing: "The final chill factor comes from the use of ice which absorbs the heat of the drink...When the ice melts, this not only makes the drink cooler but helps to marry all the flavors together." As a result, Smith also recommends not sipping on the cocktail right away but instead letting it sit for a few minutes before enjoying it.