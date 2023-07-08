Moroccan Camel Burgers Are A Uniquely Flavored Street Food Staple
At the Kasbah of Marrakesh, the past and present collide in a frenzy of energy. Built in the 12th century, during the reign of Caliph Ya'qub al-Mansur, the historical city center is a must-see destination for anyone visiting the city, and while it is most famous for being the site of the Kasbah Mosque, the Sa'didi Tombs, and the ruins of El Badi Palace, to characterize it as a relic of the past would be a grave misrepresentation. Walk through the opulent gate of Bab Agnaou and wind your way down the alleys lined with palm trees, and you'll discover one of the richest street food scenes in the world. Of all the dishes sold within the Kasbah walls, one exemplifies the melding of history and modernity better than any other: the camel burger.
The camel burger is exactly what it sounds like: ground camel meat formed into a patty and grilled. The seasonings and toppings vary from one vendor to the next, but the heart and soul of the meal remains the same. It's all in the unique flavor of camel meat, which some liken to a combination of beef and lamb. While many dishes in Moroccan cuisine are characterized by the generous presence of spice, camel burgers have a subtler, almost sweet flavor, and when plated with simple burger toppings like onions and tomato, its one-of-a-kind character really shines through. The taste is just one part of the equation though, as compared to your standard burger beef, camel meat has a richer nutritional profile.
Camel meat is highly nutritious
The key characteristic of camel meat is that it is extremely lean, which both adds to its health value while presenting challenges to chefs. If not prepared correctly, the meat can become very dry and rubbery. There are a few keys to avoiding this, beginning with the use of young camel meat, as it grows much tougher as the animal ages. The most desirable cut is known as camel trim, taken from below the camel's hump. Speaking of the hump, it doesn't store water, as the popular myth would have you believe, but rather fat. Some chefs actually add a bit of hump fat into their burger mince in order to make the meat more tender and juicy. Even then, the nutritional profile remains quite impressive.
According to the National Institutes of Health, camel meat has a higher protein content than most other meats. Additionally, it is a rich source of essential amino acids, minerals, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. It has an impressively low cholesterol level, and the NIH even suggests that it could enhance muscle and nerve function due to its generous iron content. Interestingly enough, the cholesterol and fat levels in camel meat have been found to increase as the animal ages, so using meat from younger members of the species is not only preferable from the standpoint of tenderness, but also in regards to our health.
Camel burgers are gaining popularity online
Camel meat has been highly prized throughout history, with chef and author Anissa Helou telling The Guardian that "nowhere in the region is it eaten as a daily thing," instead being reserved for special occasions like weddings. The historical role of camel meat as a delicacy makes the rising popularity of camel burgers all the more interesting, as hamburgers are among the most humble, everyday foods one can imagine. Adapting camel meat to the burger format has one big advantage though because putting it in such a familiar format provides an approachable way for the uninitiated to try it for the first time. Getting Westerners to sample camel meat has not been an easy task for chefs from Africa and the Middle East, but by melding the familiar with the so-called "exotic," they are able to create a dish highly enticing to tourists.
Proof of this phenomenon can be found in another Moroccan city – the former imperial capital of Fez (also spelled as Fes). There you will find the original Café Clock, which serves a camel burger that blew up on social media. It is served with cheese, tomatoes, onions, and a house made ketchup, and was instrumental in turning Café Clock into a whirlwind success.