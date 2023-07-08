Moroccan Camel Burgers Are A Uniquely Flavored Street Food Staple

At the Kasbah of Marrakesh, the past and present collide in a frenzy of energy. Built in the 12th century, during the reign of Caliph Ya'qub al-Mansur, the historical city center is a must-see destination for anyone visiting the city, and while it is most famous for being the site of the Kasbah Mosque, the Sa'didi Tombs, and the ruins of El Badi Palace, to characterize it as a relic of the past would be a grave misrepresentation. Walk through the opulent gate of Bab Agnaou and wind your way down the alleys lined with palm trees, and you'll discover one of the richest street food scenes in the world. Of all the dishes sold within the Kasbah walls, one exemplifies the melding of history and modernity better than any other: the camel burger.

The camel burger is exactly what it sounds like: ground camel meat formed into a patty and grilled. The seasonings and toppings vary from one vendor to the next, but the heart and soul of the meal remains the same. It's all in the unique flavor of camel meat, which some liken to a combination of beef and lamb. While many dishes in Moroccan cuisine are characterized by the generous presence of spice, camel burgers have a subtler, almost sweet flavor, and when plated with simple burger toppings like onions and tomato, its one-of-a-kind character really shines through. The taste is just one part of the equation though, as compared to your standard burger beef, camel meat has a richer nutritional profile.