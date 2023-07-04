The Wet Istanbul Burgers That You'll Need Some Napkins To Eat

In a world full of over-the-top hamburgers, Istanbul's humble islak burger stands out for its simple yet satisfying taste. This Turkish street food consists of a juicy beef patty cooked in a blend of milk, garlic, and mint, a tangy tomato sauce, and two soft buns. The result is a deliciously messy and addictive burger that you'll need plenty of napkins to devour. As Anthony Bourdain exclaimed in the Istanbul episode of "No Reservations," "It's like a big, spicy slider!"

While classic burgers are known for having overstuffed buns with an array of toppings, this Turkish alternative takes a minimalist approach, relying on succulent meat and savory tomato sauce to steal the show. Its melt-in-your-mouth texture and burst of flavor have made the burger a staple on Istanbul's vibrant street food scene, with vendors serving them up hot and juicy at all hours of the day.

But it's not just locals who have fallen under the islak burger's spell. The snack also enjoys a cult following among foodie tourists who are seeking something special after spending a night exploring the Beyoğlu district of Istanbul. So, on your next visit to the city, grab some napkins, brace yourself for a serious mess, and enter the mouth-watering world of wet burgers.