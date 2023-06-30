Baskin-Robbins' July Ice Cream Puts A New Spin On Your Sundae

Famously the home of "31 Flavors," Baskin-Robbins likes to get wild, experimental, and sometimes outrageously eccentric with its flavors. With summer break in full swing and July being National Ice Cream Month, the time-honored brand picked a prime time to showcase its ever-expanding stock of frozen delights, including one ice cream flavor that evokes a scoop shop classic.

According to a June 29 press release provided to Daily Meal, Baskin-Robbins is rolling out three brand-new menu items for the summer season and among them is July's Flavor of the Month, Sundae Funday, which stuffs almost all the traditional ice cream sundae toppings into a single dish (minus the cherries). The new flavor features chocolate and vanilla ice creams mingling with rainbow sprinkles, ribbons of fudge, and craggy bits of chocolate-dipped waffle cone.

The other two items share one important ingredient in common: OREO cookies. For ice cream, there's the OREO MEGA STUF Cone, which is an OREO waffle cone filled with OREO creme and OREO Cookies n' Creme ice cream, topped with whipped cream and crumbled OREO cookies. If you're a fan of iced coffee, Baskin-Robbins is also offering the OREO MEGA STUF Cappuccino Blast, which is the chain's cold cappuccino dessert with a few pumps of OREO creme filling on top. If offering an OREO smorgasboard wasn't enough for you, Baskin-Robbins is also offering guests a discount on all their purchases over $20 — but only for a limited time.