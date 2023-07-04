The TikTok Tip You Need For Cooking Pasta In The Microwave

There are plenty of times in life you may find yourself with nothing but a microwave to cook with: In a hotel room, in a dorm room, in a micro-studio, or in a gas line disruption that's making your stove inoperable, for example. And as TikTok creator Kitty Lipski teaches, it can be used to make a perfect pasta dinner that didn't come out of the frozen foods aisle of the grocery store.

Pasta has never been a set-it-and-forget-it meal before, but with Lipski's microwave trick, that's exactly what it is. She uses her microwave to make a homemade pasta dish and is able to do other things while it cooks. In less than 15 minutes, she has perfectly al dente pasta ready to be strained and sauced. And while the microwave, an oft-maligned cooking tool, sometimes gets a bad rap — whether due to a lack of counter space, a long-held myth that microwaves are somehow bad for you and your food (they're not), or just simply a desire to be more involved in the meditative process of cooking a meal — commenters on her video love this revelation.