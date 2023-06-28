Where Is Grease Bags From Shark Tank Today?

LaTangela Newsome created Grease Bags to address the problem of how best to dispose of cooking oil and kitchen grease. The answer? Proprietarily compostable, absorbent, and resealable bags that encapsulate cooking grease. Newsome brought Grease Bags to "Shark Tank" Season 8, Episode 13 before she started selling them. Newsome was still in the process of getting a patent for the technology and was looking for a deal: $75,000 for 25% of the company.

Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary all passed due to variations on low confidence in the product. Yet, Barbara Corcoran offered a counter deal: $75,000 for 50% of the company, contingent on Newsome lowering the retail price from $12.99 to $6.99. Newsome took the deal, but she later told Cosmopolitan it eventually fell through, and Grease Bags had some trouble right out the gate with fulfilling orders.

Appearing on "Shark Tank" often means a boost in sales even without a deal. However, without deliverable products, the company stood to lose out on that big bump. So, Newsome paid out of pocket to produce Grease Bags but still did not get the post-"Shark Tank" orders out on time.