McDonald's Still Actually Sells Spaghetti (But There's A Catch)

If you're in the mood for spaghetti, McDonald's probably isn't the first place you'd think to go. The fast food chain is well known for its burgers, fries, and nuggets, but back in the 1980s and '90s when Domino's and Pizza Hut were growing in popularity, McDonald's tried its hand at Italian food. For a while, you could get spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccine Alfredo, lasagna, and pizza at any McDonald's. However, the menu items were eventually phased out at the majority of its locations.

Currently, there are only two places in the world where you can still order McSpaghetti, but contrary to what you might assume, Italy isn't one of them. Though McDonald's Italy released a pasta salad and a calzone Happy Meal in 2013 for a limited time, the famous McSpaghetti has never earned a spot on its permanent menu. However, in the Philippines and at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, you can easily order one still.