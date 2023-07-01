The Grill Master-Approved Tip For The Juiciest Steak Imaginable
Preparing a juicy steak on the grill starts before the cooking process even begins. For one, a steak should be left out at room temperature before being seasoned and thrown on the grill. Also, among the best ways to cook a steak is that once a steak starts cooking then very little should be done to it. Do not prod it with a fork, or press it with a spatula. Some recommendations say to never cut a steak open to check for doneness, but instead use your finger to poke the meat and test the firmness. And one very common recommendation is to flip a steak only once.
One grill master had a juicy steak tip that ran contrary to popular advice. Alejandro Gutiérrez, founder of the Sociedad Mexicana de Parrilleros — Mexican Society of Grill Masters — shared how he grills the juiciest aguja norteña steaks (these are basically chuck eye steaks which come from the upper shoulder of the cow). While appearing on an episode of "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico," Gutiérrez showed how he cooks the meat at a high temperature, but instead of letting it sit for three to four minutes, he constantly flipped the steak. "The more you flip them, the juicier it gets," he said while explaining that this helped distribute the juices. After that came another crucial step to ensure the steak was juicy.
The importance of letting the steak rest
Alejandro Gutiérrez's tip of flipping a chuck eye-quality steak often while grilling may seem counterintuitive to seasoned grill masters and chefs alike. It should be noted that Gutiérrez has serious bonafides. In 2012, Gutiérrez founded Grill Maser HEB, a grilling contest in Mexico that over the years has ballooned into the largest grilling competition in Latin America. He's also the captain of the Mexico BBQ Team that competes in the Memphis in May grilling competition. Heading to Memphis gives his team a chance to do more than test skills. "We learn by competing here," Gutiérrez told Commercial Appeal in May. They took home second place in the shoulder division — the cut that chuck eye comes from — in 2021.
While Gutiérrez's cooking process may involve movement, he stresses the importance of letting the steak rest once it is cooked. According to Ryan Prentiss, former executive chef at Detroit's Prime + Proper steakhouse, it's not only key to allow the meat to rest, but to leave it slightly undercooked. "Cooking the steak to 10 degrees below your desired temp and then resting it allows for the collagen in the meat to thicken the juices as it cools slightly," Prentiss explained to Food & Wine. "This creates a way juicier steak than just cooking straight to temp."
Incorporate a board sauce
There are other easy steps to take once the steak is finished that can accentuate the juiciness of the meat. When serving up his steak on "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico," grill master Alejandro Gutiérrez had a clove of smashed roasted garlic on the side for dipping the meat into. Similar to the addition of roasted garlic, barbecue journalist Derrick Riches recommends a board sauce — or board dressing — to add complementary flavors to your steak and make use of the steak juices.
To start the process, Riches suggests heating peeled garlic in the microwave for around 45 seconds to soften it. Take a clean cutting board and chop up green onion, parsley, and the heated garlic. Add olive oil plus a little fresh lemon or lime juice. Chop the ingredients thoroughly so they are minced together across the board. Then place your finished steak onto the board sauce for resting before slicing it right in the sauce.