The Grill Master-Approved Tip For The Juiciest Steak Imaginable

Preparing a juicy steak on the grill starts before the cooking process even begins. For one, a steak should be left out at room temperature before being seasoned and thrown on the grill. Also, among the best ways to cook a steak is that once a steak starts cooking then very little should be done to it. Do not prod it with a fork, or press it with a spatula. Some recommendations say to never cut a steak open to check for doneness, but instead use your finger to poke the meat and test the firmness. And one very common recommendation is to flip a steak only once.

One grill master had a juicy steak tip that ran contrary to popular advice. Alejandro Gutiérrez, founder of the Sociedad Mexicana de Parrilleros — Mexican Society of Grill Masters — shared how he grills the juiciest aguja norteña steaks (these are basically chuck eye steaks which come from the upper shoulder of the cow). While appearing on an episode of "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico," Gutiérrez showed how he cooks the meat at a high temperature, but instead of letting it sit for three to four minutes, he constantly flipped the steak. "The more you flip them, the juicier it gets," he said while explaining that this helped distribute the juices. After that came another crucial step to ensure the steak was juicy.