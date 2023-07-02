The 16 Best Craft Beer Bars In Scotland

The craft beer revolution has seen microbreweries and taprooms pop up across the U.K., particularly in Scotland, where you'll find loads of excellent indie breweries concocting exciting beers and collabs — many with their own taprooms. In fact, Scotland is home to over 100 breweries, so there's plenty of choice whatever type of beer you're into.

Whether you're visiting Scotland's capital city of Edinburgh, heading for cosmopolitan Glasgow, or taking some time out up north in Aberdeen or Dundee, you'll want to make the most of your trip to Scotland by checking out the very best beer bars the country has to offer. From deep, dark imperial stouts to fruity sours, and hoppy IPAs to smooth Scottish ales, there's something on the menu to suit all tastes.

We've rounded up 16 of Scotland's best craft beer bars across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee, and other Scottish cities. Visit a couple or tick them all off your travel itinerary — the choice is yours, but either way, you're sure to sample some amazing home-grown beers.