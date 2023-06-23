13 Japanese Frozen Foods We Wish We Had In The U.S.

There's an innumerable amount of frozen food options to choose from in the U.S. and around the world. Every country has its own specialties, from frozen pizza to French fries and ice cream. But frozen food in Japan? That's a whole different ball game.

According to Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the average amount Japanese families spend on frozen foods has risen by 20% since the pandemic between 2019 to 2021, and the country's love affair with frozen food shows no signs of slowing down. Aeon, one of Japan's largest grocery store chains, even opened a specialized frozen food store in 2022 with over 1,500 options.

Quick, convenient, and tasty — not to mention fairly affordable, too — frozen food in Japan is in a league of its own. We've rounded up some delicious Japanese frozen foods we wish we had in the U.S., from ramen to onigiri, and omurice to okonomiyaki.