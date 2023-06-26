The Only Ingredient You Need To Stop Rice From Sticking

There's nothing simpler than cooking a quick and easy bowl of rice, right? Well, that isn't always the case. It often comes out a little gummy or mushy after whipping up a batch of it on the stovetop, or worse: It sticks to the bottom of the pan.

Don't worry; you're not alone in this. Nevertheless, no one's ever happy when it does happen, especially when this means there'll be another pot to soak and scrape. Fortunately, there are some ways to avoid this, and the most straightforward one is to include a specific ingredient that practically everybody has in their kitchen: oil.

It's a natural lubricant, so the most uncomplicated method used to avoid sticking is including a bit of it when cooking rice, especially in conjunction with a non-stick pot. Moreover, there are several options to choose from, which vary in terms of adding flavor. For instance, although allergens have to be taken into account, peanut oil can be a great addition to rice if Thai cuisine is on the menu. The same can be said about grapeseed or olive oil when thinking about Mediterranean dishes, since both offer a touch of fruitiness and herbiness to the finished product.