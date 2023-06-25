The Unexpected Citrus TikTok Says Tastes Like Sorbet When Frozen
When life gives you mandarins, freeze them and make a delightful sorbet-like snack. At least, that's what TikTok users have been raving about since one video went viral a few years ago. The social media platform has become a hub for bizarre food trends, from whipped coffee to pancake cereal, and one of the latest obsessions to grace our screens is frozen mandarin. It makes sense, too, as sorbet is basically frozen fruit with a little bit of added sugar.
With tens of millions of views for "frozen mandarin orange recipes," TikTokers are raving about how this citrus fruit offers a sweet and refreshing flavor when frozen. With a texture that's icy and smooth, it's reminiscent of a delightful fruit dessert or sweet granita you'd find while wandering the streets of Italy in the summer (although granitas are slightly different from sorbets).
And the best part? Eating frozen mandarins is a guilt-free pleasure, with fewer calories than an ice cream scoop or a slice of pie. They're also packed with vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, making them an excellent addition to any healthy diet as a simple lunchtime snack or as a dessert-worthy fruit to replace sugary sweets after dinner. Pick up a bag of mandarins and freeze them to try this delicious, healthy treat for yourself.
Why frozen mandarin tastes like sorbet
What makes frozen mandarins taste like sorbet, and why does this fruit, in particular, seem to work so well? The juicy sweetness of mandarins makes them an ideal candidate for a sweet sorbet-like experience. However, it's also got a lot to do with the texture.
When mandarins are frozen, their water content expands, causing their cells to burst. This process softens the fruit, giving it a texture and taste reminiscent of sorbet. While some fruits may lose their flavor when frozen, those high in sugar — like mandarins — retain their taste even in frozen form.
The fruit's quality is also a crucial factor while prepping it for the icy escapade. Opting for fresh, firm, and fragrant mandarins (or any other citrus fruit you choose to try) from the market might yield a sweeter, more refreshing sorbet-like treat.
Once you have your medley of mandarins, the TikTok user suggests freezing them overnight and letting them thaw for about two hours before consuming them. The time allows the fruit to reach a temperature that activates its flavor while also turning the juice into a creamy, sorbet-like texture.
Fun frozen mandarin recipes
At its core, sorbet is a frozen dessert made from sweetened water and fruit puree, so frozen mandarins will get you pretty close even without additional ingredients. And while the natural sorbet-like treat is a great alternative to ice cream because it's dairy-free and has a lighter texture, there are plenty of other ways to elevate the citrus fruit to new heights.
One simple tip is to make mandarin granita by freezing the blended mixture in a shallow pan and scraping it with a fork every 30 minutes until it forms icy crystals. Alternatively, you could use frozen mandarins as a garnish for a scoop of vanilla ice cream or even blend them with ice and orange syrup for a refreshing homemade mandarin slushie.
No matter how you choose to use them, frozen mandarins are a fun and unexpected addition to any summer dessert menu. Give the citrus sensation a try and see what you think for yourself. If you're feeling bold, try another frozen mandarin TikTok recipe — a Tajíin cutie sorbet made from blending frozen mandarins, Tajíin, lemon, honey, and your favorite variety of mezcal. Douse it in some chamoy sauce and enjoy.