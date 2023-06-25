The Unexpected Citrus TikTok Says Tastes Like Sorbet When Frozen

When life gives you mandarins, freeze them and make a delightful sorbet-like snack. At least, that's what TikTok users have been raving about since one video went viral a few years ago. The social media platform has become a hub for bizarre food trends, from whipped coffee to pancake cereal, and one of the latest obsessions to grace our screens is frozen mandarin. It makes sense, too, as sorbet is basically frozen fruit with a little bit of added sugar.

With tens of millions of views for "frozen mandarin orange recipes," TikTokers are raving about how this citrus fruit offers a sweet and refreshing flavor when frozen. With a texture that's icy and smooth, it's reminiscent of a delightful fruit dessert or sweet granita you'd find while wandering the streets of Italy in the summer (although granitas are slightly different from sorbets).

And the best part? Eating frozen mandarins is a guilt-free pleasure, with fewer calories than an ice cream scoop or a slice of pie. They're also packed with vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, making them an excellent addition to any healthy diet as a simple lunchtime snack or as a dessert-worthy fruit to replace sugary sweets after dinner. Pick up a bag of mandarins and freeze them to try this delicious, healthy treat for yourself.