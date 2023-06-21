The Low-Cost Hack You Need For An Instant Stand Mixer Splash Guard

An afternoon spent baking in the kitchen is meant to be a relaxing solace for deliciously creative expression. Whether you're embarking on a project to make a two-layer chocolate cake or trying your hand at making homemade French macarons, nothing throws a wrench in a baking session like that dreaded moment when you turn your stand mixer on and accidentally splash your precisely measured ingredients all over the place.

For simple baking endeavors, you can sometimes skip the stand mixer and opt for a good old mixing bowl and whisk or hand-held mixer. However, most true bakers know the ease and satisfaction of using a stand mixer to seamlessly incorporate ingredients for a variety of baking feats, without all the extra muscle it takes to mix manually.

Luckily, worrying about a mess doesn't have to hold you back from this prized and efficient kitchen equipment. While KitchenAid and other retailers make specific stand mixer covers or splash guards with pouring compartments, the cost of these additional pieces can add up. The good news is, there's a way you can make your own stand mixer splash guard using something you likely already have on hand: a Tupperware lid. All you need to do is cut a hole in the top of a round plastic lid with scissors, and then use it as a cover to mix away — mess-free.