Anteel Coconut Lime Blanco Tequila Review: An Infused Spirit With Beachy Vibes

For those who want a change of pace from the same old familiar tequila brands, Anteel tequila is a fresh alternative. It's a recent entry into this category of distilled spirits, with the spark for the concept beginning in 2016 between married couple Don and Nayana Ferguson.

Fermented from both Highland and Lowland agave plants from Mexico, which each respectively offer up sweet and earthy notes, the brand's goal is to have a smooth, balanced tequila at the base. Anteel recently added a new coconut and lime-infused blanco tequila to its lineup and we were lucky enough to try it.

Upon opening the bottle, you can pick up on a slight aroma of a gimlet, which gives an early indication that this tequila could deliver strong lime notes; but then the scent takes a quick veer into having a heavy presence of coconut. It has us immediately thinking of sun tan lotion — and, that's not necessarily a bad quality considering it reminds us of sunny beach days. But, let's get to how it tasted.