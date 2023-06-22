Coors Light Wants To Pay For Your Temporary Retirement This Summer
Retirement is often associated with the golden years, but Coors Light is about to redefine this notion. That stage of life is more of a feeling, after all, and the beer giant wants to imbue its youthful (but legal-drinking-age) fans with that laidback, leisurely spirit now. That's why the brand is inviting beer enthusiasts to take a break from work and instead embrace the notion of retired living this summer. Plus, if you win Coors Light's contest, the company will pay for the P.T.O. you need to make this happen.
The Coors Light Temporary Retirement Villa offers a unique experience that takes summer vacation to a whole new level. "We believe retirement is a state of mind, best served with a refreshing Coors Light," said Marcelo Pascoa, the vice president of marketing for the Coors family of brands, in a press release. "Summer is the perfect time to chill, so we invite you to embrace the retirement mindset — even if it's just temporary — and chill like you're retired."
The Coors Light Temporary Retirement Villa is nestled in scenic Tucson, Arizona, which is often ranked by various groups as one of the best places to retire. And the villa is more than just a vacation home; it's an experience. From bridge sets to crocheted images of the beer, this villa is fashioned with classic retirement staples that you don't have to wait 'til 65 to enjoy.
What's included in the stay
Winners of the contest will get to spend a long weekend at the Arizona estate, where Coors Light promises guests a selection of exciting social activities every day. How relaxing does a slow game of bingo or a leisurely round of golf sound? According to the campaign video promoting this contest, guests can count on enjoying everything from water aerobics, shuffleboard, and nature walks to unlimited pool time and "all the Coors Light [it] could responsibly fit into one Arizona villa."
Other activities and perks include access to early-bird specials and the ability to lounge around the villa, which features "peak grandma-chic decor," according to the beer brand's press release. "Everywhere you look, you'll be inspired to make this summer the best one yet by getting into the retirement state of mind with a Coors Light in hand."
The video advert also shows younger guests mingling with friends and fellow retirees while engaging in leisurely activities such as fishing and bocce ball. And photographic glimpses inside the luxury villa reveal an abobe-style desert house with everything you need to truly take it easy.
How to stay at the villa
Starting June 22, you can enter the contest for a chance to win your stay by heading to CoorsLightTemporaryRetirement.com. The contest is open only to legal residents of the U.S. who are at least 21 years old (and are available to spend a couple of days in the villa).
What if your boss won't approve the vacation days you need to enjoy this stay? "If you can't find time away from the busy demands of life, we want to give you a moment of chill with Coors Light on us this summer," said Marcelo Pascoa in the brand's press release. The company wants you to head to CoorsLightSummerPTO.com and submit a picture encapsulating how you'd like to spend your summer season. Upload a photo, and Coors Light will gift you a free drink so you can get a taste of those temporary retirement vibes all on your own.
Whether you're a lucky winner or just enjoying a sip from an ice-cold can of American beer, the campaign highlights how Coors Light wants you to make the most of your summer this year. So, grab a cold one and toast to the good life as you immerse yourself in the sunset-years style this summer.