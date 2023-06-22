Coors Light Wants To Pay For Your Temporary Retirement This Summer

Retirement is often associated with the golden years, but Coors Light is about to redefine this notion. That stage of life is more of a feeling, after all, and the beer giant wants to imbue its youthful (but legal-drinking-age) fans with that laidback, leisurely spirit now. That's why the brand is inviting beer enthusiasts to take a break from work and instead embrace the notion of retired living this summer. Plus, if you win Coors Light's contest, the company will pay for the P.T.O. you need to make this happen.

The Coors Light Temporary Retirement Villa offers a unique experience that takes summer vacation to a whole new level. "We believe retirement is a state of mind, best served with a refreshing Coors Light," said Marcelo Pascoa, the vice president of marketing for the Coors family of brands, in a press release. "Summer is the perfect time to chill, so we invite you to embrace the retirement mindset — even if it's just temporary — and chill like you're retired."

The Coors Light Temporary Retirement Villa is nestled in scenic Tucson, Arizona, which is often ranked by various groups as one of the best places to retire. And the villa is more than just a vacation home; it's an experience. From bridge sets to crocheted images of the beer, this villa is fashioned with classic retirement staples that you don't have to wait 'til 65 to enjoy.