Krispy Kreme's Stars And Stripes Dozen Is Here To Ring In Independence Day

Is there anything more American than a breakfast of a piping hot cup of coffee and a warm, fresh-baked doughnut? Krispy Kreme seems to feel that way, at least if its newest lineup is any indication. Joining the likes of other companies in covering their products in everything red, white, and blue, Krispy Kreme is releasing the "Stars and Stripes Dozen" to ring in Independence Day.

The collection is made up of three new patriotic flavors: Red Velvet Sparkler, Freedom Flag, and All-American Apple Pie. The Red Velvet Sparkler is a red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and "stars and pearls" sprinkles, the Freedom Flag is a glazed doughnut with red, white, and blue icing in the style of the American flag, and the All-American Apple Pie is a doughnut shell piped full of apple pie filling and topped with caramel icing, white icing, and a graham cracker crumb layer. Customers are free to order one of the three Stars and Stripes Dozen on their own or in a dozen, which will come packaged in an exclusive July 4-themed box.

But introducing three new flavors inspired by the United States isn't the only way Krispy Kreme is getting its customers to be a little patriotic. You can actually get a fresh-baked glazed doughnut on July 4 simply by showing up at your local Krispy Kreme — provided you're following a certain dress code, that is.