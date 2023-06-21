Krispy Kreme's Stars And Stripes Dozen Is Here To Ring In Independence Day
Is there anything more American than a breakfast of a piping hot cup of coffee and a warm, fresh-baked doughnut? Krispy Kreme seems to feel that way, at least if its newest lineup is any indication. Joining the likes of other companies in covering their products in everything red, white, and blue, Krispy Kreme is releasing the "Stars and Stripes Dozen" to ring in Independence Day.
The collection is made up of three new patriotic flavors: Red Velvet Sparkler, Freedom Flag, and All-American Apple Pie. The Red Velvet Sparkler is a red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and "stars and pearls" sprinkles, the Freedom Flag is a glazed doughnut with red, white, and blue icing in the style of the American flag, and the All-American Apple Pie is a doughnut shell piped full of apple pie filling and topped with caramel icing, white icing, and a graham cracker crumb layer. Customers are free to order one of the three Stars and Stripes Dozen on their own or in a dozen, which will come packaged in an exclusive July 4-themed box.
But introducing three new flavors inspired by the United States isn't the only way Krispy Kreme is getting its customers to be a little patriotic. You can actually get a fresh-baked glazed doughnut on July 4 simply by showing up at your local Krispy Kreme — provided you're following a certain dress code, that is.
Wear red, white, and blue on July 4 for a free doughnut
What better way to start off a July 4 barbeque than by going to your local Krispy Kreme and getting a free — yes, free — doughnut simply for showing up? But before you set a reminder to visit your neighborhood doughnut shop on Independence Day, you'll also want to get your best red, white, and blue clothes out.
Krispy Kreme will give customers a free doughnut on July 4, but only if they wear red, white, and blue attire. After all, the holiday practically requires it. The dress code, however, is still left up to the customer, so long as it's in those three select colors. You could wear blue jeans, a white shirt, and a red cap, or you could make your own Uncle Sam costume — if you're wearing the colors of the American flag, you can get your hands on a fresh-baked doughnut all the same.
Although the free doughnut promotion is only offered on July 4, you can order the Stars and Stripes Dozen collection starting today, June 21. You can order them now to try for yourself or wait until July 4 for your next barbecue. You don't have to wear red, white, or blue when you go to pick them up, but it certainly wouldn't hurt!