Tootsie Fruit Chews Sour Review: Tasty, But Not As Tart As The Name Suggests

The Tootsie Roll came into the world in1896 as a penny candy, thanks to Leo Hirschfield who borrowed the nickname of his daughter. By the tail end of 1971, a fruity take on them, in Midgees size, was born as Tootsie Rolls Flavor Rolls. Flavor Rolls was renamed Fruit Chews (perhaps to give Starbursts a run for their yummy), and it took five decades to branch out into a new world of taste — sour — with the brand's newest candy in the lineup: Tootsie Fruit Chews Sour.

Tootsie Fruit Chews seems like it would lend itself naturally to a sour version, and it's surprising that it took this long to get here. Now that such an option exists, it's time to open a bag, unwrap the colorful candies, and see if Tootsie Roll Fruit Chews Sour has the power to make us pucker.