What To Do When Your Gravy Turns Out Horribly Lumpy

Gravy sounds like a very simple thing to make. It's pretty much flour, drippings or stock, and your choice of butter, heavy cream, or milk all mixed together over low heat until smooth. Most of the time, it is indeed a very simple thing to make. But just because gravy is easy to make doesn't necessarily mean it's always going to come out perfect. You may, for example, end up with greasy gravy, or gravy that's too thick, too watery, or even too lumpy.

If your gravy comes out looking generally unpleasant, you'll be glad to know there's a very simple solution to this problem. If you have a fine-mesh strainer — any kind will do — take your gravy and strain it. As the liquid part of the gravy collects in a baking dish or other vessel underneath, the lumps will gather up in the strainer, waiting to be disposed of.

You may need to use a spoon or fork to really press the gravy out and keep the lumps from blocking up the mesh, or strain the gravy more than once, but it's better than having to start all over again from scratch. If you don't have a mesh strainer, that's fine. You can use another common household kitchen tool — the blender — to help you remove the lumps from your gravy.