10 Breads To Pick Up At Costco
Bread is a kitchen staple for many, used in a variety of meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Whether it's for a slice of toast in the morning, a sandwich in the afternoon, or a side dish with your dinner at night, bread is often the first grocery item added to the shopping list each week. But in the bread aisle or bakery section of your local supermarket, you may at times feel overwhelmed with choices. That is especially true inside massive stores like Costco.
Costco does not shy away from plentiful options. Its bulk grocery items will quickly fill up any shopping cart. In the bakery section, members can find everything from bagels to loaves of freshly-baked bread. But it does not stop there: shoppers can also find nationally-recognized brands throughout the store's cavernous aisles.
One would understand if anybody experienced a bit of decision paralysis when choosing what kind of bread to buy at Costco. If that happens to you on your next visit to the warehouse chain, consider the following. Some are excellent choices for their value, while others are just downright delicious. No matter what Costco baked goods you are looking for, you are sure to find them, even if you are gluten-free.
1. Kirkland Signature Multigrain Bread
These days, Costco members can shop for an assortment of freshly-baked loaves of bread. But it was not always that way. Until 2015, Costco only partially baked its bread once it was received in shipments from off-site supplier bakeries. The company then decided to launch a "from-scratch" program where handcrafted bread is baked entirely on-site. In the years since, Costco members have stocked up on a number of different loaves of bread at the bakery, including the Kirkland Signature Multigrain Bread.
The Kirkland Signature Multigrain Bread is a great choice when you need a simple and hearty bread for sandwiches. Members are not shy in sharing how much they enjoy it, with one noting on Reddit how they think it is one of the more underrated loaves available at Costco. Since some customers have noticed that certain loaves come and go at their local Costco, one member rejoiced on Reddit when the Multigrain Bread was restocked at their local store. Like many other baked goods from Costco, the Multigrain Bread has a shorter shelf life, so you may want to make room in your freezer.
2. Dave's Killer Bread
Bread is not usually considered the healthiest food. According to Healthline, many kinds of bread lack important nutrients but contain high amounts of carbohydrates and added sugars, which can be unhealthy if consumed in high amounts. This is especially true of white bread. At the same time, bread is a popular grocery item used for many meals. So, how can one enjoy a slice or two of bread without worrying too much? The answer for many is healthier brands like Dave's Killer Bread.
Dave's Killer Bread sells organic products like White Bread Done Right, made without bleached flour and packed with three grams of protein in each slice. According to Women's Health Magazine, Dave's Killer Bread is recommended by nutritionists as one of the best things you can get from Costco. Plus, because it is sometimes sold in a two-pack, you can store one loaf in the freezer to save for a later time.
3. Kirkland Signature Rosemary Parmesan Bread
Bread comes in various shapes, sizes, and flavors, each serving a different purpose. Sometimes, all you need is a simple slice of bread to serve as the bookend of a tasty sandwich. But other times, the bread itself is the star of the show, with bold flavors and aromas that entice you. For the latter, consider picking up a couple of loaves of the Kirkland Signature Rosemary Parmesan Bread. Like most loaves at Costco, it is sold in a two-pack, so you can easily store one in the freezer for later use.
Several Costco members have even come up with inventive ways of alleviating this bread to a whole new level. One shared on Reddit how "I toast it and throw a fried egg and cheese on top of it and eat it for breakfast most every morning." Another Redditor noted how all you need to do is toast a slice and add some garlic butter for a heavenly side dish or a quick snack.
4. Kirkland Signature Country French Bread
It is hard to beat the classics, and while certain types of bread taste amazing with various seasonings and added flavors, sometimes all you need is a simple French bread to satisfy your carb cravings. For a crowd-pleasing bread, Costco sells its Kirkland Signature Country French Bread in a two-pack at the bakery. French bread pairs great with virtually any kind of butter, jam, or other toppings, making it a pantry staple to stock up on during each Costco run.
One Costco member marvels at how the bread is as addicting as it is versatile, sharing on Reddit, "It is one of the best country loaves I've ever had. So good, my husband insists that all of our sandwiches and garlic bread must be made with it. We even have it toasted for baked eggs, shakshuka, and diced and toasted for croutons." Enjoy it as-is or use it as the base for a marvelous breakfast — the choice is yours.
5. Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls
While whole loaves of bread are grocery essentials, it can feel cumbersome at times to have large slices of bread to serve with dinner. That is where dinner rolls come in. These perfect, individual portions make great side dishes for dinner. However, they can also be used to make lunch sandwiches. Costco's 12-pack of Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls is a great product to test out.
One of the greatest features of Costco's bread — including its Artisan Rolls — is the freshness. Some Costco members have pointed out that these rolls do not have a long shelf life. But on Reddit, some shared that the reason these rolls likely go stale quickly is that Costco uses minimal preservatives when baking. In order to extend the rolls' shelf life, toss the bag into the freezer as soon as you get home and pull each roll out as needed.
6. Thomas' English Muffins
While certain kinds of bread can be incorporated into every meal, others are associated with certain times of the day. Just like the bagel, English muffins are practically synonymous with breakfast. While there are several brands of English muffins on the market, many customers are accustomed to shopping for Thomas'. The company sells a range of flavors, from Original to Cinnamon Raisin. However, some shoppers might argue that this isn't the cheapest brand in the bread aisle.
One secret to a Costco membership is that it offers you discounts on some name brands. This is not always guaranteed, but it's always a nice surprise when you're able to save on certain products. Thomas' English Muffins are one such product, with Costco selling a 24-pack, as opposed to the individual 6-pack you find at the local supermarket. As one Reddit user expressed, "I just realized how cheap the Thomas English Muffins are compared to places like Ralph's. Almost half off."
7. Canyon Bakehouse Gluten-Free Bread
Shopping for groceries can have added levels of difficulty when you are following specific diets, such as the gluten-free diet. Gluten appears in more foods than you might realize if you have never needed to think about it, like pastas, breads, desserts, condiments, and vitamins. The good news is that more awareness has been raised over the years for those leading gluten-free lifestyles. The bad news is that gluten-free foods can be more expensive. But because Costco members can sometimes find groceries at better per-unit prices than what they would find at other grocery stores, you can save on gluten-free bread by shopping at this chain.
Costco carries many Canyon Bakehouse products, including its Gluten-Free Bread. One of the best aspects of this bread is its affordable price. Two loaves of bread cost $8.99, making it easier to regularly afford gluten-free bread. The next time you're at Costco, you have to try this bread.
8. Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Bread
It's easy to get tired of the same old white or whole-wheat bread, so why not jazz things up every now and then? If you are hosting dinner or bringing a dish to a special gathering or holiday get-together, sometimes a simple sourdough loaf just will not cut it. Costco sells the tried-and-true crowd-pleasers of the bread world, but it also sells unique varieties like the Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Bread. It is made with walnut pieces and dried cranberries and can be found in the bakery in freshly-prepared round loaves.
The Cranberry Walnut Bread is a perfect choice if you are looking for a conversation starter at your next holiday party. But if these flavors are ones you cannot get enough of, then it would also be a great loaf to have stocked in your kitchen throughout the year. Be sure to be on the lookout for the Cranberry Walnut Bread each fall at your local Costco, as it is a seasonal item.
9. Kirkland Signature Bagels
Bagels are a breakfast staple for many, whether you like yours with cream cheese or as a sandwich with bacon, eggs, and cheese. While there are many kinds of bagels out there, two of the more popular flavors are plain and everything, with a mixture of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion flakes, and garlic sprinkled on top. When you shop at Costco, you will more than likely find these two flavors of Kirkland Signature Bagels available in the bakery, as well as a more elusive parmesan bagel. They are typically sold in a two-pack of six bagels each, so you can mix and match if you want some variety for your morning bagel.
Everything bagels in particular are known to pack a punch when it comes to flavor, so if they are the bagel of your choice, Costco's Kirkland variety is a solid choice. If you like savory foods, you have to try Costco's Everything bagel. It's also easy to freeze the bag of bagels when they're not being used, making it easy to stock up and enjoy them at a more leisurely pace, without fear of them going stale.
10. Angelic Bakehouse Sprouted Whole Grain Bread
While bread can sometimes get a bad rap for its poor nutritional value, some varieties are healthier than others. If you want bread that is going to pack in good-for-you grains, start with a kind that is high in healthy grains. Another solution would be to read the ingredients and look for any unrecognizable words. The simpler the list of ingredients, the better. Preservatives may add to the shelf life of your bread, but in some instances, you may want to shop for bread that only contains whole ingredients.
Some brands specialize in breads like this, like Angelic Bakehouse. Its whole-grain breads are available at Costco, including its 7-Grain Bread. This particular product is a terrific loaf that can be incorporated into your weekly lunches. It's a great choice if you want to know that your bread is only made with all-natural ingredients, as well as is non-GMO, vegan, and kosher.