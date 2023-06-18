10 Breads To Pick Up At Costco

Bread is a kitchen staple for many, used in a variety of meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Whether it's for a slice of toast in the morning, a sandwich in the afternoon, or a side dish with your dinner at night, bread is often the first grocery item added to the shopping list each week. But in the bread aisle or bakery section of your local supermarket, you may at times feel overwhelmed with choices. That is especially true inside massive stores like Costco.

Costco does not shy away from plentiful options. Its bulk grocery items will quickly fill up any shopping cart. In the bakery section, members can find everything from bagels to loaves of freshly-baked bread. But it does not stop there: shoppers can also find nationally-recognized brands throughout the store's cavernous aisles.

One would understand if anybody experienced a bit of decision paralysis when choosing what kind of bread to buy at Costco. If that happens to you on your next visit to the warehouse chain, consider the following. Some are excellent choices for their value, while others are just downright delicious. No matter what Costco baked goods you are looking for, you are sure to find them, even if you are gluten-free.