The Sriracha Cheez-It Snack Mix We Really, Really Want Back

Cheez-It crackers and sriracha. It seems a perfect pairing: the crunchy, salty cheesiness from one of the classic snack foods and the smoky sweet fire of the now-iconic Southeast Asian chili sauce — popular in many kinds of cooking and the star of many food hacks. That's what we got when Cheez-It rolled out its Sriracha Snack Mix, which along with the baked, cheddar-flavored square, featured mini toasts, pretzels, Chex, cheese puffs, and, of course, a generous dusting of sriracha flavoring.

But just as specialty snack food flavors have a tendency to show up out of the blue, so too can they disappear without warning. That's what happened to the Cheez-It Sriracha Snack Mix. It hasn't been seen in some time. In December 2019, one Twitter user was searching for a bag and decided to tweet directly at the brand, who responded with this: "We're so sorry. Unfortunately, we did end up discontinuing our Sriracha Snack Mix. While there are no plans to reintroduce it at this time, you may want to give our Hot & Spicy crackers a try instead."

The reply from the questioner was, understandably, that it's not the same. It's true that the Hot & Spicy crackers are, well, crackers rather than a snack mix. It's also true that while they are indeed hot and spicy, they don't have the specific tang and sweetness that comes from sriracha flavoring.