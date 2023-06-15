Where Is Crispý Cones From Shark Tank Today?

When Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson showed up on Season 14 Episode 17 of ABC's "Shark Tank" circa March 2023, they were hoping to find the kind of investment that would bring their product to a wider audience and, of course, generate more sales and revenue growth. The married couple's pitch, Crispý Cones, at first glance, looked essentially like a fancy ice cream cone. In some ways, it was. In others, it was much more. And that's why the company was ultimately able to land a deal on the show, with Barbara Corcoran agreeing to the $200,000 investment the Carlsons sought in return for 20% equity in the company.

Though there have been a great many food wins to come out of "Shark Tank," these deals don't always get finalized after the televised handshake. All sorts of final negotiations and legal paperwork have to be sifted through once the cameras stop rolling, and for a variety of reasons, they may not go through. However, according to the Rexburg Standard Journal – the local paper in the Idaho town where Jeremy first started selling the treats — the duo has indeed moved forward in their business relationship with Corcoran.