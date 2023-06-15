Where Is Crispý Cones From Shark Tank Today?
When Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson showed up on Season 14 Episode 17 of ABC's "Shark Tank" circa March 2023, they were hoping to find the kind of investment that would bring their product to a wider audience and, of course, generate more sales and revenue growth. The married couple's pitch, Crispý Cones, at first glance, looked essentially like a fancy ice cream cone. In some ways, it was. In others, it was much more. And that's why the company was ultimately able to land a deal on the show, with Barbara Corcoran agreeing to the $200,000 investment the Carlsons sought in return for 20% equity in the company.
Though there have been a great many food wins to come out of "Shark Tank," these deals don't always get finalized after the televised handshake. All sorts of final negotiations and legal paperwork have to be sifted through once the cameras stop rolling, and for a variety of reasons, they may not go through. However, according to the Rexburg Standard Journal – the local paper in the Idaho town where Jeremy first started selling the treats — the duo has indeed moved forward in their business relationship with Corcoran.
The product took Czech inspirations
Though new businesses are always a gamble, there's good reason to believe a business like this will find a healthy market. After all, the confection that Crispý Cones is based on is a big hit elsewhere, being a staple in much of European cuisine. Indeed, these doughnut ice cream cone treats will make you wish you were in Prague.
Jeremy Carlson told the Sharks he was first exposed to what he now calls Crispý Cones when he saw them being sold on the streets of the Czech Republic. Less waffle cone than puff pastry, the Crispý Cone — called the trdelník in Czech — is made by stretching and wrapping fresh dough around a spit or spindle called a "trdlo." From there, it's cooked to crispiness in rotisserie style before being covered in cinnamon, sugar, and other crumbly sweets. It's also filled with spreads, ice cream, and fruit, then adorned with toppings.
You can find the Czech version of this treat being sold in countless shops and stands in many cities across the Czech Republic, where it's viewed as a food of national pride.
More locations opening soon
At the time that Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson appeared on "Shark Tank," they had already opened a second location in Logan, Utah. They also told the Sharks they had no fewer than 11 franchisees lined up to open up further locations. Currently, the Crispý Cones website lists locations opening soon in Chandler, Arizona, and Provo, Utah.
The company is also eagerly encouraging interested parties to become franchisees, explicitly naming "Shark Tank" as a reason for such quick growth. "Once Barbara gave us her offer, it was such a confirmation of, 'This is the Shark who we need,'" Kaitlyn told the Rexburg Standard Journal. "This is who is going to help us fill our brand. Barbara saw our vision. If we would have walked out of that tank without a deal with her, we would have regretted it forever. She wants to help us in every aspect of our business."
There are surely more details coming soon regarding the future of Crispý Cones. However, right now — judging from what we know so far — the future seems bright in terms of Crispý Cones bringing this European treat Stateside.