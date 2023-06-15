McDonald's Sells Sheet Cakes Apparently (And Has For A While)

If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, you probably remember the joy of attending a McDonald's birthday party. You'd run around the PlayPlace, eat cheeseburgers and McNuggets (which are oddly connected to the royal family), and most importantly, you'd get a slice of cake with Ronald McDonald's smiling face on top. But did you know that you can still get those cakes? According to TODAY, a McDonald's spokesperson confirmed that all McDonald's owners and operators can order the cakes from their local distribution center.

While most are used for employee or customer celebrations — like the parties you might have attended as a kid — they're not officially on the menu, nor are they available at all McDonald's locations nationwide. Some restaurants allow customers to purchase them if they have them in the back, though, and they come in both vanilla and chocolate flavors. It's worth noting that while the cakes may bring back memories of childhood parties, they're not exactly the same as you remember.

In recent years, McDonald's has seemingly scaled back the design of the cake, opting for entirely white frosting and a simple image of Ronald juggling what appear to be red diamonds. Still, if you're feeling nostalgic for a taste of your childhood, it might be worth giving one of these cakes a try.