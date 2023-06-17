Trader Joe's Giant Stuffed Olives Are Perfect For Your Next Charcuterie Board

Olives can be a controversial culinary topic — you either love them or you hate them. For those of us that love them, there are few things better than the first bite through taut skin into briny flesh. Trader Joe's offers some particularly good varieties of olives and one is a true standout. Larger than your regular olives, its giant stuffed olives are something to behold — full of garlic and jalapeño, they're a must the next time you're at Trader Joe's – and they're especially great to keep in mind for your next charcuterie board.

Their size makes them more than just a cute garnish or afterthought because they're able to compete with bigger flavors from the various meats and cheeses. Including them on your next board is not only a way to boost flavor, but they're aesthetically pleasing too. They offer a pop of color in a scene that is often dominated by shades of beige and brown.