Trader Joe's Giant Stuffed Olives Are Perfect For Your Next Charcuterie Board
Olives can be a controversial culinary topic — you either love them or you hate them. For those of us that love them, there are few things better than the first bite through taut skin into briny flesh. Trader Joe's offers some particularly good varieties of olives and one is a true standout. Larger than your regular olives, its giant stuffed olives are something to behold — full of garlic and jalapeño, they're a must the next time you're at Trader Joe's – and they're especially great to keep in mind for your next charcuterie board.
Their size makes them more than just a cute garnish or afterthought because they're able to compete with bigger flavors from the various meats and cheeses. Including them on your next board is not only a way to boost flavor, but they're aesthetically pleasing too. They offer a pop of color in a scene that is often dominated by shades of beige and brown.
What makes these olives so special
These olives would be great on their own, but they're even better because they're each stuffed with a piece of garlic and a slice of jalapeño. If that sounds like it's overpowering, don't worry. The flavors are well balanced while all having their time front and center. When integrating those flavors into a charcuterie board, there's a lot to play with.
The bite of the garlic and heat from the jalapeño balance nicely against rich creamy cheeses, both hard and soft alike. The brininess of the olive is a good counter to richer, fattier cured meats like chorizo and guanciale. These olives are bold enough to take on even the fattiest of charcuterie offerings — lard. Chef Seamus Mullen explains in an article for Bon Appétit, saying, "Don't be afraid of a little lard!" The richness of thinly sliced fatback offers a great counterpoint to the acidity of the olives.
The best way to use these olives charcuterie style
If putting out a whole charcuterie spread isn't your thing, there are other ways to get the same flavors. Instead of the traditional board, try putting together charcuterie skewers. Use cubes of your favorite cured meats and cheeses and alternate them on a skewer with Trader Joe's giant olives and some grape tomatoes for a charcuterie experience you can walk around with.
In a similar vein, consider making small charcuterie stacks. Place a slice or cube of meat on a toast point and top with a spicy stuffed olive and a toothpick. You can mix up the different meats and cheeses for multiple combinations to choose from. Manchego, jamón iberico, and a stuffed olive? Sure. Smoked cheddar, pepperoni, and an olive? Also delicious. Whatever form your next charcuterie array takes, including these giant, garlicky olives is a surefire way to ensure its a delicious hit.