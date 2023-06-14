Alaskan Akutaq Is A Unique Ice Cream Featuring Animal Fat

In the cold northern reaches of Alaska, there is an indigenous dish that, at first glance, looks like a typical offering from an ice cream parlor. In fact, many non-natives have taken to calling it "Eskimo ice cream."Its proper name is akutaq (also spelled "akutuq"), pronounced AUK-goo-duck, and when you realize what it's made of, you might question whether the ice cream label really applies, or whether you've come across something wholly unique in itself. Most of us exclusively associate ice cream with sweetness, and indeed, the most popular ice cream flavors among Americans all lean toward a sweet tooth. Akutaq is not so straightforward. It can be made with many different things including sweet berries, but the flavor profile is heavily influenced by a different ingredient: Animal fat.

To an outsider, the idea of making ice cream with animal fat might sound odd, but if you think about it for a moment, cream is largely composed of fat to begin with. The basic structure of akutaq, as well as the method used to make it, is very similar to ice cream, both being an emulsion of fat and water with air bubbles whipped into it for texture. But akutaq also differs from your typical ice cream in significant ways, beginning with its complex ties to indigenous history and modern challenges. It is also a far more versatile dish, whose many iterations vary wildly from region to region, depending on each cook's local resources. In short, akutaq is not one thing; it is many.