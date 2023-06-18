9 Edinburgh Food Markets To Check Out On Your Next Visit
Scotland's capital city has plenty to draw visitors all year round: Stunning architecture, a rich history, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, not to mention some fantastic cocktail bars and restaurants. If you're staying in the city but preparing your own meals, or if you're moving here and want to find the best places to shop for ingredients, you'll be pleased to know that Edinburgh is home to some amazing food markets and festivals.
From artisan bread to locally grown fruit and vegetables and handcrafted jewelry to organic soap, you'll find markets across the city selling literally everything you could ever need to prepare a delicious meal or treat yourself. These markets are also excellent places to pick up local souvenirs or gifts for friends and family. Then there are the various food festivals taking place throughout the summer months in the city, where you can sample street food, watch cookery demonstrations, enjoy live music, and more. Not sure where to start? We've rounded up some of the best food markets and festivals you must check out on your next visit to Edinburgh.
1. Stockbridge Market
The Stockbridge Market started in 2011 in the well-heeled district of Stockbridge north of the city center. Just a short walk from the main thoroughfare of Princes Street, there are plenty of reasons to check out this chic Edinburgh suburb, from its upmarket boutiques and gift shops to bars, cafes, and restaurants.
This is one of the city's best farmers' markets, running every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saunders Street. There are over 45 stalls selling everything from artisan marshmallows to olives, fresh bread, cupcakes, and exotic meats. If you're shopping for gifts, you'll find handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, and artwork from local artists, often with an Edinburgh theme.
The stalls here change on a weekly basis, so even if you've been before, there's likely to be something new worth checking out on your next visit. Come around lunchtime, and you can treat yourself to street food from around the world for lunch in the fresh air, with stalls serving up Japanese dumplings and noodles, Spanish paella, and more.
2. The Pitt
The Pitt is what started Edinburgh's street food scene in 2015. It used to run every Saturday and Sunday from its industrial location in Pitt Street, Leith — hence the name — however, this location closed in October 2023, and The Pitt's absence has been felt ever since.
No need to worry, though, as the closure was only ever temporary, with The Pitt moving to a new, much larger location in Granton. This was due to open summer of 2023, but due to delays, it looks like it'll be 2024 before it opens its doors. We're confident it'll be worth the wait, though.
The new Granton location is a short bus ride from Edinburgh city center and close to the bars, restaurants, and cafes of Leith. Open five days a week until late, The Pitt at Granton will serve up street food from around the world alongside craft beer.
With over 20 traders to hand, you can buy everything from vintage clothes to records, all set to a backdrop of live music in the hopefully sunny summer weather. Entry is free, and it's easy to enjoy food and a few beers here for an affordable price.
3. Grassmarket Market
Visitors to Edinburgh love a good view of Edinburgh Castle, perched atop Castle Rock. Where better to enjoy the views than from the historic Grassmarket, just off the Royal Mile?
It turns out the Grassmarket is also a great place to visit one of Edinburgh's best markets, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday. This is an eclectic market selling everything from vegan cakes to dog accessories and records to jewelry. There's also usually a good selection of vintage cameras here to choose from, a now not-so-well-kept secret among photography enthusiasts.
This is a smaller market than the ones held in Stockbridge or Leith but, nevertheless, is well worth a visit for its convenient central location and variety of stalls showcasing wares from local traders. If you're looking for handcrafted souvenirs or gifts, you'll find them here — which means you can avoid the busy tourist shops on the Royal Mile.
4. Leith Market
From "Sunshine on Leith" to "Trainspotting," the district of Leith, which lies north of the city center, is no stranger to fame. Once a historic port, today it's thriving as one of Edinburgh's most fashionable districts, packed with cool bars, cozy pubs, and Ocean Terminal Mall for shopping.
On Saturdays, head to Dock Place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to enjoy the delights of Leith Market. Traders change weekly, but there's always a well-established vegan quarter that's a great place to source vegan food, snacks, and wares. From tempting street food to artisan bread, local preserves, coffee, and baked goods, there's plenty here to tempt everyone to hop on a short tram or bus ride to Leith for the day. You'll even find stalls selling plants.
Once you're finished browsing the market, why not take a stroll along the Water of Leith on a sunny Saturday afternoon? You could walk the entire 13-mile route to Balerno — which sounds a bit energetic to us — meander towards Stockbridge or just head back up towards the city center via a more scenic route. If you're not in the mood for a walk, Leith has plenty of cafes and bars where you can grab a drink and sit outside with views over the water.
5. Portobello Market
For our next market, you'll need to head out of town to Portobello. Located east of the city center, Portobello lies on the Firth of Forth and is a popular seaside destination for visitors during the summer months.
Many people flock here for the local market, too, launched in 2010 and held in Brighton Park, just a five-minute walk from Portobello High Street. Market day is the first Saturday of each month from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m, and we'd recommend arriving early for the best selection of goods.
There are over 30 stalls selling everything from food to gifts. Food is definitely the main focus here, though, with farm-reared meats, local and organic fruit and vegetables, cakes, fish, baked goods, and deli food from France, Italy, and Spain. You'll find everything from handmade candles and soaps to luxury wine and beers, kids' clothes, artisan bread, handcrafted jewelry, and lino prints and textiles on offer, making Portobello Market a great place to shop for gifts or souvenirs.
With the beautiful sandy beach close at hand and the bustling High Street with its shops, bars, and restaurants, it's easy to make a day out of a market visit. Hit the arcades, let the kids run around on the golden sands, grab an ice cream or fish and chips on the beach, or relax at a local pub with lunch and a drink or two.
6. Edinburgh's Christmas Market
Part of Edinburgh Winter Festival — formerly Edinburgh Winter Wonderland, the Christmas Market in Scotland's capital city attracts crowds from all over Europe and beyond. The dates of the market vary every year, but it usually runs from the last week of November through the first week of January, giving you plenty of time to check it out if you're on vacation in Edinburgh.
The green oasis of East Princes Street Gardens is transformed into a magical space set to delight kids and adults of all ages, with twinkling fairy lights, an illuminated vintage helter-skelter, Edinburgh's Big Wheel — with great views of the city's landmarks — and a huge variety of stalls, all set against the backdrop of Scott Monument and Edinburgh Castle atop Castle Rock. Come on weekends during the day or appreciate the stunning illuminations as night falls — either way, this is one Christmas market you can't afford to miss.
Whenever you come to Edinburgh Christmas Market, make sure you bring a healthy appetite. Entry is free, and stalls here serve everything from mulled wine and hot chocolate to pretzels, bratwurst, and curry fries. The delicious bratwurst with a side of mulled wine comes highly recommended and will warm you up on even the coldest Edinburgh night. This is also a great place to find souvenirs or last-minute Christmas gifts, and you'll find hand-carved ornaments, intricate glass baubles, artwork from local artists, and even a vibrant selection of knitted goods such as hats and scarves.
Away from the food, drink, and shopping, you can head up to Edinburgh's George Street for the open-air ice rink, a great spot for some family fun. A word of warning: Wrap up warm and be prepared to queue for entry to the market during weekends and evenings, as it does get incredibly busy — however, that just adds to the atmosphere.
7. Edinburgh Food Festival
Every July, George Square Gardens in Edinburgh hosts the city's largest food festival, and it's an event you must check out if you're in the city. In 2023, it runs July 21 through 30, giving you loads of time to plan your day — and we recommend planning, as there's a ton to see and do here.
Launched in 2014, Edinburgh Food Festival's Global Kitchen features some of the very best food and drinks from around the U.K. This year, there's food from British Street Food Award 2023 finalists The Falafel Shop, with their authentic Lebanese falafel and newcomers The Funnel Cake Co. with their churro funnel cake with homemade chocolate sauce.
Stalls serve up a wide variety of delicacies across the ten-day event, with everything from patatas bravas to poke bowls and Asian dumplings to gourmet pies and Louisiana po boy sandwiches. On the drinks front, there's something to suit all tastes, from a sangria bar to local craft beer and gin — even oat milk cocktails. There's also the Producers Market, where you can shop for local artisanal bread, preserves, cheese, and more.
Entrance to George Square Gardens is free, as is entry to all the live events in the Treehouse Kitchen. Here you can listen to talks from renowned chefs and foodies, participate in workshops or masterclasses, or enjoy producer-led pairings and tastings. There's also a full program of activities for kids.
8. Foodies Festival
It's back to Stockbridge for our next foodie event. Foodies Festival runs August 4-6 this year — and around the same time every year — at Inverleith Park. You'll need a ticket to gain entry, with day tickets starting from around £23 for adults, and you can even bring your dog.
Your ticket gets you entry to one of the U.K.'s most renowned food festivals, with acts like Calum Beattie, Scouting for Girls, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor taking to the stage this year. But the main event is most definitely food, with a plethora of celebrity chefs hosting tastings, demonstrations, and masterclasses alongside street food stalls, pop-up bars, and an artisan market.
Whether you make a day of it or come for the whole weekend, Foodies Festival is fun for all ages. Michelin-starred chefs and "Masterchef" champions demonstrate their favorite recipes in the Chef's Theater, while stars from "The Great British Bake Off" will teach you all you need to know to bake delicious cakes in the Cake and Bake Theater.
With street food stalls showcasing food from around the world and The Drinks Theater for sampling champagne, cocktails, and wine, the last thing you'll be at Foodies Festival is hungry or thirsty. You can chat to artisan producers about their cheese, preserves, or gin before purchasing their wares as a gift or a treat for yourself, head for the Kids Cookery Theater for a full program of kid-friendly cookery demos and fun events, or take part in competitions like the chili eating competition if you dare.
9. Great British Food Festival
The Great British Food Festival is over for 2023 in Edinburgh — you just missed it from June 10-11 — but it returns most years to Dalkeith Country Park, on the city's outskirts. A fun family day out, you can enjoy live music, entertainment for kids of all ages, like the Mini Zoo and Viking Village, and a packed schedule of live events to satiate even the hungriest foodie.
In the main chef demo area, local and TV chefs cook up a storm, showcasing their favorite recipes and inspiring you to give them a try yourself. Artisan foodie talks introduce you to new delights, and food stalls showcase local and national food and drink producers. Here you can try samples, chat with producers, and purchase their wares to take home. This year the festival also ran foraging walks, introducing visitors to foraging techniques for a range of locally grown produce, including mushrooms and soft fruit.
There's no chance of going hungry or thirsty, with street food and drinks stalls offering free samples and delicious food from around the globe. Pull up a deckchair — or picnic blanket — soak up the sun, and enjoy your food and drink to the sounds of live music. Family tickets are available, as well as children's tickets. Plus, kids under five go free, making The Great British Food Festival a truly affordable family day out.