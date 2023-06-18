9 Edinburgh Food Markets To Check Out On Your Next Visit

Part of Edinburgh Winter Festival — formerly Edinburgh Winter Wonderland, the Christmas Market in Scotland's capital city attracts crowds from all over Europe and beyond. The dates of the market vary every year, but it usually runs from the last week of November through the first week of January, giving you plenty of time to check it out if you're on vacation in Edinburgh.

The green oasis of East Princes Street Gardens is transformed into a magical space set to delight kids and adults of all ages, with twinkling fairy lights, an illuminated vintage helter-skelter, Edinburgh's Big Wheel — with great views of the city's landmarks — and a huge variety of stalls, all set against the backdrop of Scott Monument and Edinburgh Castle atop Castle Rock. Come on weekends during the day or appreciate the stunning illuminations as night falls — either way, this is one Christmas market you can't afford to miss.

Whenever you come to Edinburgh Christmas Market, make sure you bring a healthy appetite. Entry is free, and stalls here serve everything from mulled wine and hot chocolate to pretzels, bratwurst, and curry fries. The delicious bratwurst with a side of mulled wine comes highly recommended and will warm you up on even the coldest Edinburgh night. This is also a great place to find souvenirs or last-minute Christmas gifts, and you'll find hand-carved ornaments, intricate glass baubles, artwork from local artists, and even a vibrant selection of knitted goods such as hats and scarves.

Away from the food, drink, and shopping, you can head up to Edinburgh's George Street for the open-air ice rink, a great spot for some family fun. A word of warning: Wrap up warm and be prepared to queue for entry to the market during weekends and evenings, as it does get incredibly busy — however, that just adds to the atmosphere.