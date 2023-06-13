Netflix Is Branching Out Into The World Of Pop-Up Restaurants

Netflix is getting into the restaurant business. The online streaming giant will open a pop-up restaurant called "Netflix Bites" in Los Angeles on June 30. In a statement released by Netflix, Josh Simon, Vice President of consumer products, said: "Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows ... From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows."

This isn't the first time that Netflix, still the dominant force in streaming for movies and TV shows, has brought its programming into the meatspace. Fans of shows like "Bridgerton" and "Stranger Things" may recall that both properties have already launched their own immersive experiences in several global cities, including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, and Toronto.

As of the time of writing, Netflix Bites is only scheduled in Los Angeles, but the location will be nonetheless auspicious. The restaurant, which will be open seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and for weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be at the Short Stories Hotel, just across the street from the famed Grove shopping center, where Netflix also opened its first retail store in 2022.