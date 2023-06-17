Buttermilk Powder Is The Produce Dressing You've Been Looking For

Buttermilk powder is commonly used in baked goods, adding a subtle tangy flavor to biscuits, cookies, cakes, and everything in between. This often-overlooked ingredient yields the same creaminess and texture as cultured buttermilk, but it's more convenient due to its long shelf life. All you need to do is mix it with water and add it to your recipes.

Baking with powdered buttermilk is easier on the pocket and less wasteful than using the real thing. Not only will you get the fluffiest pancakes and waffles, but you'll also save some money in the long run. Plus, you can add buttermilk powder to sauces, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, soups, or salad dressings. That's right — this versatile ingredient can be a great choice for both sweet and savory dishes.

Another option is to coat fruits or veggies in buttermilk powder for extra crunch. Its slightly acidic flavor will add a refreshing note to grilled cucumbers, eggplants, baked potatoes, and more. If you go this route, you won't even need to reconstitute the powder.