Trader Joe's PB&J Snack Duo Is Perfect For Your Next Road Trip
There's nothing quite like the feeling of freedom and forward momentum on a long road trip. Whether you're going at it solo, with a partner or friend, or with the whole family along for the ride, besides having a good playlist and a sunny day, there's another key ingredient that makes for a truly epic road trip (and keeps attitudes high): a bag fully stocked with all the best snacks.
When on the road for a full day, many of us don't want to think about preparing a meal, breaking out the utensils and plates to assemble a satisfying yet unequivocally messy peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Enter the next best (dare we say, better) thing for your next road trip: Trader Joe's PB&J Snack Duo.
The popular retailer may have just created the snack of our childhood dreams, made up of rolled wafer cookie sticks with a peanut butter filling and conveniently packaged with a dipper compartment full of sweet raspberry jelly. Save the debate between you and your partner about the best way to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for your time on the road, and pack this snack instead — Trader Joe's gives the traditional flavor combination a run for its money with the dip-able duo.
This treat gives us all the nostalgic feels
The snack retails at a cost-effective $3.99 for six individual packs. Not only does every bite of peanut butter-filled delicate wafer cookie plunged into jelly taste great, but it also gives the nod to multiple retro snack foods that are primed for a comeback. The snack duo is a combination of the best nostalgic treats and the ultimate flavor team that will bring you back to childhood.
In this treat, the cookie portions are adorable little tubes shaped like the classic Pepperidge Farm Pirouettes (those delicious, rolled wafers filled with chocolate hazelnut fudge cream). But in this product, the crispy rolled wafers are filled with delectably smooth and salty peanut butter that creates the perfect textural contrast when dipped in gooey raspberry fruit spread.
The dipping compartment has us totally reminiscing on the '90s classic snack, Dunkaroos; the afterschool goodie is comprised of vanilla cookies that you can dip in frosting. In this peanut butter and jelly Trader Joe's take, the Dunkaroo gets a refresh, with its fun cookie twists and raspberry dip, which adds a level of acidic tartness.
Tips to savor your snack pack
Trader Joe's PB&J Snack Duo contains a healthy balance of carbs, protein, and fat without being overly sweet, so it's a pack of cookies you can totally enjoy as a snack to hold you over until you find a place to stop for lunch or enjoy it as part of an on-the-road lunch made up of your favorite pre-packed quick and easy after school snacks.
If you enjoy these, pack a few boxes of the duos and stock your bag of road snacks with other childhood salty and sweet favorites like Cheez-its and Oreo cookies. To add some fruit and veggies to your car's menu and continue to build the mood of after-school soccer practice snacks, easily pack some baby carrots, juicy oranges, and watermelon wedges. If you have extra time in the kitchen ahead of your road trip, make your own homemade mango fruit leather to enjoy with your PB&J Snack Duo and other eats. Trust us when we say packing these snacks will have your childhood heart oh-so content.