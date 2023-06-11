Trader Joe's PB&J Snack Duo Is Perfect For Your Next Road Trip

There's nothing quite like the feeling of freedom and forward momentum on a long road trip. Whether you're going at it solo, with a partner or friend, or with the whole family along for the ride, besides having a good playlist and a sunny day, there's another key ingredient that makes for a truly epic road trip (and keeps attitudes high): a bag fully stocked with all the best snacks.

When on the road for a full day, many of us don't want to think about preparing a meal, breaking out the utensils and plates to assemble a satisfying yet unequivocally messy peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Enter the next best (dare we say, better) thing for your next road trip: Trader Joe's PB&J Snack Duo.

The popular retailer may have just created the snack of our childhood dreams, made up of rolled wafer cookie sticks with a peanut butter filling and conveniently packaged with a dipper compartment full of sweet raspberry jelly. Save the debate between you and your partner about the best way to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for your time on the road, and pack this snack instead — Trader Joe's gives the traditional flavor combination a run for its money with the dip-able duo.